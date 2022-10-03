Advanced search
    ALGN   US0162551016

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(ALGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
207.11 USD   -1.85%
09/29Align technology's next generation invisalign virtual care ai-assisted remote monitoring solution automates and streamlines practice workflows
AQ
09/28Align Technology's Next Generation Invisalign Virtual Care AI-assisted Remote Monitoring Solution Automates and Streamlines Practice Workflows
BU
09/28Align Technology, Inc. Introduces Invisalign Virtual Care AI
CI
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on October 26, 2022

10/03/2022 | 08:37am EDT
Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, after the close of market. Financial results will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Align website at http://investor.aligntech.com.

Following the press release, Align will host a conference call to discuss its financial results. The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) and will also be available as an audio webcast live via the Internet. To access the webcast, please visit http://investor.aligntech.com. To access the conference call, please dial 844-200-6205 with access code 246060 approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call. For international callers, please dial 929-526-1599 with the same access code referenced above.

An archived audio webcast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion and will remain available for one month. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 866-813-9403 with access code 119351. The replay must be accessed from international locations by dialing 929-458-6194 using the same access code referenced above. The telephonic replay will be available through 5:30 p.m. ET on November 9, 2022.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 229 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 25 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 13.4 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform™, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.


© Business Wire 2022
