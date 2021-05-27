Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Align Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGN   US0162551016

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(ALGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

05/27/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEMPE, Ariz., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentation, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. Archived replays will remain on the website for approximately three months.

Conference:William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date:Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Presentation:1:20 – 1:50 PM – Central Time
LocationVirtual Meeting
Speakers: John Morici, CFO
 Shirley Stacy VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
 Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate Communications Investor Relations
  
Conference:Stifel Jaws & Paws Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date:Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Presentation:12:30 – 12:55 PM – Eastern Time
LocationVirtual Meeting
Speakers:Joe Hogan, CEO
 John Morici, CFO
 Shirley Stacy VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
 Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate Communications Investor Relations
  
Conference:Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date:Thursday, June 3, 2021
Presentation:11:00 – 11:25 AM – Eastern Time
LocationVirtual Meeting
Speakers: Simon Beard, Sr. Vice President and Managing Director, Americas
 Shirley Stacy VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
 Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate Communications Investor Relations
  
Conference:Goldman Sachs Virtual 42nd Global Healthcare Conference
Date:Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Presentation:11:20 – 12:00 PM – Eastern Time
LocationVirtual Meeting
Speakers: John Morici, CFO
 Shirley Stacy VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
 Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate Communications Investor Relations
  
Conference:44th Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference (London)
Date:Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Presentation:14:00 – 14:30 PM – BST
LocationVirtual Meeting
Speakers:John Morici, CFO
 Shirley Stacy VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
 Madelyn Homick, Director Corporate Communications Investor Relations

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 10.2 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad CAD/CAM software − modernizing today's practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Align TechnologyZeno Group
Madelyn HomickSarah Johnson
(408) 470-1180 (828) 551-4201
mhomick@aligntech.com sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
01:00pAlign Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences
GL
05/25ALIGN TECHNOLOGY  : Insider Sales at Align Technology (ALGN) Extends the Selling..
MT
05/24INSIDER TRENDS : Align Technology Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/24INSIDER TRENDS : Align Technology Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/24INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Align Technology
MT
05/20ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of..
AQ
05/20ALIGN TECHNOLOGY  : EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE PLAN (AS AMENDED AND RESTATED AS OF ..
PU
05/19ALIGN TECHNOLOGY  : The tooth on how the pandemic has affected our smiles
AQ
05/18SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Adding to Small Afternoon Gains
MT
05/18ALIGN TECHNOLOGY  : Reaches Accelerated Stock Repurchase Deal With Goldman Sachs..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 798 M - -
Net income 2021 745 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47 220 M 47 220 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,97x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Align Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 671,07 $
Last Close Price 596,69 $
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph M. Hogan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John F. Morici Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Global Finance
Ray Larkin Chairman
Zelko Relic Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Emory M. Wright Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.11.66%47 220
ABBOTT LABORATORIES8.14%207 444
MEDTRONIC PLC9.61%170 221
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.28%70 384
HOYA CORPORATION-0.84%49 393
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.2.72%41 445