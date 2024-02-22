Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California granted summary judgment in favor of Align Technology, Inc. in two U.S. antitrust class action lawsuits (Simon & Simon, PC et al. v. Align Technology, Inc. and Snow et al. v. Align Technology, Inc.), filed initially in 2020 and 2021, respectively. These lawsuits challenged Align’s decision to end scan acceptance in the U.S. from a third-party scanner that was infringing Align’s intellectual property.

“We are pleased that the Court has ruled in favor of Align in these two antitrust class actions,” said Joe Hogan, president and CEO of Align Technology. “Our teams are constantly innovating to create products and services that delight users with the best clear aligner and scanner technology in the world. We invest more than $300 million annually in research and development to deliver world-class products that doctors and their patients trust to create better smiles, and we are proud of our efforts to move an analog industry to a state of the art digital one.”

"At Align, our teams are constantly striving to create products and services that exceed our customers' expectations and push the boundaries of what the industry expects,” said Julie Coletti, Align executive vice president, chief legal and regulatory officer. “These lawsuits challenged Align's ability to enforce its intellectual property rights in technology that benefits our customers and that our customers rely on. The outcome validates our commitment to innovate in digital dentistry and our desire for a robust and competitive clear aligner and scanner market. We appreciate the Court’s careful consideration of these cases and will continue to develop solutions for our customers and their patients. While this decision resolves most of the claims in the two cases, Align continues to vigorously defend itself against other unrelated claims in another antitrust case that has not yet reached the summary judgment phase."

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 256 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 26 years, Align has helped doctors treat approximately 17 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform™, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

