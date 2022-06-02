Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alignment Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALHC   US01625V1044

ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ALHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
11.24 USD   +9.87%
05:31pAlignment Healthcare to Participate in the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference and Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05:30pAlignment Healthcare to Participate in the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference and Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
05/27NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alignment Healthcare to Participate in the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference and Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference

06/02/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORANGE, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that John Kao, founder and CEO, and Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • The William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, being held in Chicago, including a presentation on Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. CDT.
  • The Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, including a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, June 15, at 1:20 p.m. PDT.

The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay on Alignment’s investor relations website at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. The company provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Investor Contact
Bob East
ICR Westwicke for Alignment Healthcare
AlignmentIR@westwicke.com

Media Contact
Maggie Habib
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
alignment@mpublicrelations.com 


All news about ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.
05:31pAlignment Healthcare to Participate in the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference..
GL
05:30pAlignment Healthcare to Participate in the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference..
AQ
05/27NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05/26BofA Securities Assess Risks to Managed Care Sector Amid Shifting Regulatory Environmen..
MT
05/26BofA Securities Upgrades Alignment Healthcare to Buy from Neutral, Adjusts Price Target..
MT
05/23Alignment Healthcare Founder and CEO John Kao Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Paci..
AQ
05/12Goldman Sachs Adjusts Alignment Healthcare Price Target to $14 From $16, Maintains Buy ..
MT
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Confer..
CI
05/06Apollo Medical Appoints Chan Basho as Chief Strategy Officer, Interim CFO
MT
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Alignment Healthcare, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 345 M - -
Net income 2022 -192 M - -
Net cash 2022 248 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 916 M 1 916 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 847
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,23 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John E. Kao Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Freeman Chief Financial Officer
Joseph S. Konowiecki Chairman
Donald S. Furman Chief Clinical Officer
Dinesh Kumar Chief Operating & Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.-27.24%1 916
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-1.07%462 096
ANTHEM, INC.7.69%120 347
CIGNA CORPORATION16.84%83 944
HUMANA INC.-2.08%56 617
CENTENE CORPORATION-1.17%47 499