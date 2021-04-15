Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alignment Healthcare, Inc.    ALHC

ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ALHC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Healthcare platform agilon valued at about $11 bln in NYSE debut

04/15/2021 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 14 (Reuters) - Healthcare platform agilon health gained a valuation of nearly $11 billion in its market debut on Thursday, after the company's shares opened 23% above their offer price.

At $11 billion, agilon would be worth more than the combined valuation of private equity-backed Alignment Healthcare and Alphabet-backed Oscar Health Inc, other healthcare-focused companies that went public recently.

Agilon's shares opened at $28.25 per share, up from their IPO price of $23 per share.

On Wednesday, agilon priced its offering of 46.6 million shares at the top end of the range at $23 each, to raise more than $1 billion in its IPO.

Founded in 2016, agilon helps connect primary care physicians with patients who are mostly senior citizens. The company's platform has around 210,000 patients enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans.

Medicare Advantage plans refer to the benefits that are offered to seniors and are administered by private insurance companies.

The firm is controlled by an investment fund associated with Clayton Dubilier & Rice, a private equity firm based in New York. The fund will hold 58% of the company's stock after the completion of the IPO.

The IPO market in the U.S. has enjoyed a bull run this year, with shares of heavyweight companies such as cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc and gaming platform Roblox Corp all popping in their market debuts.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC. 4.42% 25.745 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ALPHABET INC. 2.05% 2287.3901 Delayed Quote.27.92%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 1.74% 333.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.
12:41pHealthcare platform agilon valued at about $11 bln in NYSE debut
RE
04/07ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE  : Healthcare platform Agilon targets valuation of up to $9..
RE
03/30ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Materi..
AQ
03/30Alignment Healthcare Raises Gross Proceeds of $390.6 Million from IPO
MT
03/30Alignment Healthcare Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
GL
More news
Chart ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.0.00%4 264
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION9.93%98 469
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.16.11%64 338
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-18.93%38 319
TELADOC HEALTH, INC.-5.93%29 023
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA2.10%25 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ