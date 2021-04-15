Healthcare platform agilon valued at about $11 bln in NYSE debut

April 14 (Reuters) - Healthcare platform agilon health
gained a valuation of nearly $11 billion in its market
debut on Thursday, after the company's shares opened 23% above
their offer price.
At $11 billion, agilon would be worth more than the combined
valuation of private equity-backed Alignment Healthcare
and Alphabet-backed Oscar Health Inc, other
healthcare-focused companies that went public recently.
Agilon's shares opened at $28.25 per share, up from their
IPO price of $23 per share.
On Wednesday, agilon priced its offering of 46.6 million
shares at the top end of the range at $23 each, to raise more
than $1 billion in its IPO.
Founded in 2016, agilon helps connect primary care
physicians with patients who are mostly senior citizens. The
company's platform has around 210,000 patients enrolled in
Medicare Advantage plans.
Medicare Advantage plans refer to the benefits that are
offered to seniors and are administered by private insurance
companies.
The firm is controlled by an investment fund associated with
Clayton Dubilier & Rice, a private equity firm based in New
York. The fund will hold 58% of the company's stock after the
completion of the IPO.
The IPO market in the U.S. has enjoyed a bull run this year,
with shares of heavyweight companies such as cryptocurrency
exchange Coinbase Global Inc and gaming platform Roblox
Corp all popping in their market debuts.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)