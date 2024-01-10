Alignment Healthcare, Inc. is a technology-enabled Medicare Advantage company. The Company offers approximately 40 plans that serve 52 counties across six states. It has a single segment, which provides healthcare services to its seniors. Its proprietary technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application (AVA), is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The AVA platform is purpose-built to be used in all aspects of providing superior healthcare for its senior members. AVA supports its own internally employed care teams, operations teams, marketing teams and concierge personnel, as well as local community-based healthcare providers and brokers. The Company partners with local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA.

Sector Managed Healthcare