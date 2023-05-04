Advanced search
    ALHC   US01625V1044

ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ALHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-04 pm EDT
7.000 USD   +5.11%
News 
Most relevantAll News

Transcript : Alignment Healthcare, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023

05/04/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alignment Healthcare First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 723 M - -
Net income 2023 -149 M - -
Net cash 2023 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,71x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 319 M 1 319 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 037
Free-Float 91,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,00 $
Average target price 13,44 $
Spread / Average Target 92,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John E. Kao Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Freeman Chief Financial Officer
Joseph S. Konowiecki Non-Independent Chairman
Donald S. Furman Chief Clinical Officer
Dinesh Kumar Chief Operating & Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.-40.48%1 255
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-6.94%455 964
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-10.68%108 614
CIGNA CORPORATION-24.42%73 070
HUMANA INC.3.44%66 195
CENTENE CORPORATION-16.50%37 711
