Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Alignment Healthcare, Inc.
Summary
ALHC
US01625V1044
ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.
(ALHC)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-05-04 pm EDT
7.000
USD
+5.11%
05:22p
Alignment Healthcare : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:21p
ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:05p
Alignment Healthcare, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Transcript : Alignment Healthcare, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
05/04/2023
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alignment Healthcare First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.
05:22p
Alignment Healthcare : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:21p
ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
04:05p
Alignment Healthcare, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
04:04p
Earnings Flash (ALHC) ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE USA LLC Posts Q1 Revenue $439.2M, vs. Street..
MT
04:02p
Alignment Healthcare Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Results; Exceeds Outlook Across ..
GL
05/01
Alignment Healthcare Shares Rise Following Raymond James Upgrade
MT
05/01
Raymond James Upgrades Alignment Healthcare to Outperform From Market Perform, Price Ta..
MT
04/26
Alignment Healthcare to Participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference
GL
04/25
Alignment Health CEO to Share Insights on Digital Health, Whole-Person Care at 2023 Mil..
GL
04/25
Alignment Health CEO to Share Insights on Digital Health, Whole-Person Care at 2023 Mil..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.
05/01
Raymond James Upgrades Alignment Healthcare to Outperform From Market Perform, Price Ta..
MT
04/18
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Alignment Healthcare Price Target to $12 From $14, Maintains Buy ..
MT
03/03
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Alignment Healthcare to $14 From $21, Maintains B..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
1 723 M
-
-
Net income 2023
-149 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
214 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-8,71x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
1 319 M
1 319 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
0,64x
EV / Sales 2024
0,56x
Nbr of Employees
1 037
Free-Float
91,7%
More Financials
Chart ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
7,00 $
Average target price
13,44 $
Spread / Average Target
92,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
John E. Kao
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Freeman
Chief Financial Officer
Joseph S. Konowiecki
Non-Independent Chairman
Donald S. Furman
Chief Clinical Officer
Dinesh Kumar
Chief Operating & Medical Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC.
-40.48%
1 255
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
-6.94%
455 964
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.
-10.68%
108 614
CIGNA CORPORATION
-24.42%
73 070
HUMANA INC.
3.44%
66 195
CENTENE CORPORATION
-16.50%
37 711
More Results
