    ALGS   US01626L1052

ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ALGS)
  Report
ALIGOS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Aligos Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

01/21/2022 | 09:01pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aligos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALGS) on behalf of Aligos stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Aligos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On or around October 15, 2020, Aligos conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), offering 10 million shares of common stock priced at $15.00 per share. Then, on January 6, 2022, Aligos issued a press released “announc[ing] that it has halted further development of its STOPS™ drug candidate, ALG-010133, in development to address chronic hepatitis B (CHB).” Aligos stated that “[t]his decision is based on emerging data from the Phase 1 Study ALG-010133-101 that indicate that at the projected efficacious dose (400 mg, estimated to achieve liver exposures >3 x EC90 for HBsAg inhibition) there is no meaningful HBsAg reduction. Furthermore, higher doses levels (maximum feasible dose is 600 mg) that were planned to be evaluated in a subsequent cohort are very unlikely to reach the 1 log10 IU/mL HBsAg reduction level that Aligos had previously defined as necessary to advance the program.” Accordingly, “[b]ased on this information, Aligos management reviewed the data with members of the study's Study Review Committee (SRC) and jointly concluded that these data were not sufficient to support further development of ALG-010133 and that dosing should be discontinued.”

On this news, Aligos’s stock price fell $6.02 per share, or 56.74%, to close at $4.59 per share on January 6, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aligos shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,00 M - -
Net income 2021 -127 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 129 M 129 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 32,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,03 $
Average target price 19,20 $
Spread / Average Target 534%
Managers and Directors
Lawrence M. Blatt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leonid N. Beigelman President & Director
Lesley Ann Calhoun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Julian A. Symons Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
John Fry Executive Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.-74.47%130
MODERNA, INC.-34.04%67 921
LONZA GROUP AG-13.71%53 315
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-13.38%46 690
SEAGEN INC.-13.93%24 331
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-17.37%20 831