Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGS   US01626L1052

ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ALGS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:22:14 2023-05-12 pm EDT
1.505 USD   +34.38%
05:06pAligos Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration and Development Agreement with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co. Ltd. for Use of Aligos' Oligonucleotide Platform for the Treatment of Liver Diseases
GL
01:10aAmoytop Biotech to Co-Develop Hepatitis Treatment With US-Based Aligos
MT
05/04ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Aligos Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration and Development Agreement with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co. Ltd. for Use of Aligos' Oligonucleotide Platform for the Treatment of Liver Diseases

05/12/2023 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, “Aligos”, the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration and development agreement with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co. Ltd. (“Amoytop”) for the use of Aligos’ oligonucleotide platform to discover, research and develop oligonucleotides for the treatment of liver diseases in the Greater China territory.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aligos and Amoytop will collaborate on the research and development of oligonucleotide compounds for the treatment of liver diseases. Amoytop will receive an option to obtain an exclusive license to develop and commercialize the resultant products in the Greater China territory while Aligos will retain rest-of-world rights. Aligos will also receive an upfront payment and research collaboration funding and be eligible to receive up to a total of $109 million in development and sales milestone payments for licensed products as well as tiered royalties on net sales. 

“We are pleased to begin our collaboration with Amoytop, a leading Chinese domestic pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for liver diseases,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman & CEO of Aligos. “Our team has remained committed to developing drug candidates with the potential to improve the lives of patients living with viral and liver diseases, and we believe this research collaboration will help us to move closer to achieving that goal.”

Sun Li, Chairman & CEO at Amoytop added, “We believe Aligos’ oligonucleotide platform has the potential to help our teams discover and develop novel candidates for liver diseases in China. We look forward to working together to advance new treatment options for patients in need.”

About Aligos
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver diseases and viral infections. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver and viral diseases to discover and develop potentially best in class therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and viruses with high unmet medical need such as coronaviruses and chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements”, including without limitation, statements around the possibility of receiving up to a total of $109 million in development and sales milestone payments for licensed products as well as tiered royalties on net sales, Aligos’ belief that the research collaboration will help the Aligos team move closer to achieving the goal of developing drug candidates with the potential to improve lives of patients living with viral and liver diseases and the belief that Aligos’ oligonucleotide platform has the potential to help discover and develop novel candidates for liver diseases in China. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Aligos’ ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2023 and its future periodic reports to be filed with or submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 315 879 8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com



All news about ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:06pAligos Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration and Development Agreement with Xia..
GL
01:10aAmoytop Biotech to Co-Develop Hepatitis Treatment With US-Based Aligos
MT
05/04ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/04Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/04Aligos Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Progress and First Quarter 2023 Financial R..
GL
04/27Aligos Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter Results on May 4, 2023
GL
04/11Aligos Therapeutics to Present Data from Chronic Hepatitis B and Hepatocellular Carcino..
GL
04/11Aligos Therapeutics to Present Data from Chronic Hepatitis B and Hepatocellular Carcino..
GL
03/29Aligos Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data from NASH Program at the 2023 Paris Hepatolo..
GL
03/09Earnings Flash (ALGS) ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS Posts Q4 Revenue $3.5M, vs. Street Est of $2...
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -83,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,61x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 48,1 M 48,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,12 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 257%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawrence M. Blatt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leonid N. Beigelman President & Director
Lesley Ann Calhoun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Julian A. Symons Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
John Fry Executive Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.17.54%48
MODERNA, INC.-28.51%48 951
LONZA GROUP AG27.30%47 885
SEAGEN INC.55.24%37 407
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.33%35 230
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-11.23%25 664
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer