SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, “Aligos”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced positive data from six poster presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2024, being held June 5-8 in Milan, Italy.



The clinical poster presentations highlight the continued potent antiviral activity of ALG-000184 for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) in both HBeAg-positive and HBeAg-negative subjects.