  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALGS   US01626L1052

ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ALGS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 03:59:29 pm EDT
1.270 USD   -1.55%
Aligos Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results May 4, 2022

04/27/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that it will report the company’s first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 after the close of U.S. financial markets.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug candidates, Aligos’ ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape and the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the developing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2022, as well as other documents Aligos files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 315 879 8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -122 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55,1 M 55,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,29 $
Average target price 6,10 $
Spread / Average Target 373%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawrence M. Blatt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leonid N. Beigelman President & Director
Lesley Ann Calhoun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Julian A. Symons Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
John Fry Executive Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.-89.13%55
MODERNA, INC.-42.60%58 756
LONZA GROUP AG-23.98%44 736
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.73%39 468
SEAGEN INC.-14.88%24 189
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-8.60%18 711