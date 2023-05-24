Advanced search
    ALGS   US01626L1052

ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ALGS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-24 pm EDT
1.110 USD   +3.74%
05:27pAligos Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference
GL
05/15Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Monday
MT
05/15Top Premarket Gainers
MT
Aligos Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference

05/24/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced that Lawrence M. Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman and CEO of Aligos, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference Information:

Date:Thursday, June 8, 2023
Time:8:00 to 8:25 a.m. Eastern Time
Presenter:Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, CEO of Aligos
Webcast:https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff281/algs/1840410

A replay of the session will be available following the conference for 90-days through the Aligos investor section of the website https://investor.aligos.com/.

The Aligos management team will also participate in investor 1x1 meetings during the conference. Please contact your Jefferies representative to schedule one-on-one meetings with Aligos during the conference.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver diseases and viral infections. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver and viral diseases to discover and develop potentially best in class therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and viruses with high unmet medical need such as coronaviruses and chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Media Contact
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 315 879 8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,36 M - -
Net income 2023 -83,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,59x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 45,9 M 45,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 33,7x
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 84,4%
Managers and Directors
Lawrence M. Blatt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leonid N. Beigelman President & Director
Lesley Ann Calhoun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Julian A. Symons Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
John Fry Executive Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.12.29%46
MODERNA, INC.-23.31%52 512
LONZA GROUP AG28.10%47 852
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.52%37 440
SEAGEN INC.52.90%36 843
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.76%23 888
