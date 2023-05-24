Aligos Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced that Lawrence M. Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman and CEO of Aligos, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Jefferies Healthcare Conference Information:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 to 8:25 a.m. Eastern Time Presenter: Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, CEO of Aligos Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff281/algs/1840410

A replay of the session will be available following the conference for 90-days through the Aligos investor section of the website https://investor.aligos.com/.

The Aligos management team will also participate in investor 1x1 meetings during the conference. Please contact your Jefferies representative to schedule one-on-one meetings with Aligos during the conference.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver diseases and viral infections. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver and viral diseases to discover and develop potentially best in class therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and viruses with high unmet medical need such as coronaviruses and chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Media Contact

Amy Jobe, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1 315 879 8192

ajobe@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

+1 212 915 2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com