Alijarah Holding Co QPSC is a Qatar-based entity which is primarily engaged in providing leasing, real estate, property development, transportation, and taxi services (including limousine) in accordance with the Islamic Sharia principles. The Company operates through its four wholly owned subsidiaries which include Alijarah Leasing Company, which provides Islamic leasing; Alijarah Equipment Company, which performs the business of materials transportation and logistics support to the construction and infrastructure development industry sector; Alijarah Limousine Company, which is engaged in the hospitality industry providing personal transportation needs of individuals, corporate houses and government through car fleet, Alijarah Property Development Company, which is engaged in the property development sector; and Alijarah Driving Academy.