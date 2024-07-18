Published: 2024-07-18 08:00:00 CEST Alimak Group

Half Year financial report Alimak Group: Interim Report January - June 2024 Another margin step up Order intake increased slightly to MSEK 1 789 (1 782), and was flat organic

Revenue increased by 1% to MSEK 1 806 (1 784), of which 1% organic

Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 17.0% (16.5%)

Cash flow from operations decreased to MSEK 164 (206) Second quarter Order intake increased slightly to MSEK 1 789 (1 782). Strong performance in the Industrial and Wind divisions, while the Facade Access division reported lower order intake.

Revenue increased by 1% to MSEK 1 806 (1 784), with positive contribution from the Industrial, Construction and Wind divisions.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 307 (295), corresponding to a margin of 17.0% (16.5%). This is an all-time high in value and margin, mostly driven by the margin uplift in the Facade Access division.

EBITA, as reported, amounted to MSEK 296 (288), including items affecting comparability of MSEK -11 (-6), driven by the closure of the assembly facility in Mammendorf.

EBIT amounted to MSEK 247 (236).

Basic earnings per share increased to SEK 1.35 (1.21) and diluted to SEK 1.34 (1.21).

Cash flow from operations was MSEK 164 (206). January - June Order intake decreased by 4% to MSEK 3 518 (3 652), negatively impacted by the Facade Access division.

Revenue increased marginally to MSEK 3 541 (3 529), with positive contribution from the Industrial and Wind divisions.

Adjusted EBITA for the period was MSEK 592 (584), corresponding to a margin of 16.7% (16.5%), with positive contribution from the Facade Access, Industrial and Wind divisions.

EBITA, as reported, amounted to MSEK 577 (575), including items affecting comparability of MSEK -15 (-9), driven by the closure of the assembly facility in Mammendorf.

EBIT amounted to MSEK 475 (484).

Basic earnings per share decreased to SEK 2.59 (2.94) and diluted to SEK 2.58 (2.94).

Cash flow from operations was MSEK 378 (314).

Net debt/EBITDA amounted to 2.29 (3.36). Telephone conference/presentation

A conference for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10.00 CEST on Thursday 18 July. CEO Ole Kristian Jødahl and CFO Sylvain Grange will present and comment on the report.

Sylvain Grange, CFO, Alimak Group

sylvain.grange@alimakgroup.com Johnny Nylund, CCO, Alimak Group, +46 76 852 5759

johnny.nylund@alimakgroup.com About Alimak Group

Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. With presence in more than 120 countries, the Group develops, manufactures, sells and services vertical access and working at height solutions with focus on adding customer value through enhanced safety, higher productivity and improved cost efficiency. The Group has a large installed base of elevators, service lifts, temporary and permanent hoists and platforms and building maintenance units around the world. The solutions portfolio also comprises of height safety protective equipment, load measurement & control, lifting & handling, and a global after-sales business model, with recurring revenue from spare parts and services such as inspection, certification, maintenance, refurbishments, replacements and training. Founded in Sweden 1948, the Group has its headquarters in Stockholm, 26 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries and approximately 3,000 employees. corporate.alimakgroup.com This information is information that Alimak Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-07-18 08:00 CEST. Attachments:

