    ALIG   SE0007158910

ALIMAK GROUP AB (PUBL)

(ALIG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:01:50 2023-05-03 am EDT
81.40 SEK   +9.26%
03:51aAlimak : Delårsrapport Q1 2023 Presentation
PU
02:11aAlimak : Interim Report Q1 2023 Report
PU
02:01aAlimak Group : Interim report January – March 2023
AQ
Alimak : Delårsrapport Q1 2023 Presentation

05/03/2023 | 03:51am EDT
Alimak Group

Q1 2023, 3 May 2023

Ole Kristian Jødahl, CEO

Sylvain Grange, CFO

Business update - Q1

FOR INTERNAL USE ONLY

A very strong start to the year

Q1

  • High operational performance
    • Strong order intake and earnings in the quarter
    • Adjusted aggregated EBITA increased by 41%*
    • Adjusted EBITA-margin of 16.6%
  • Wind division contributing positively
  • Integration of Tractel and Tall Crane develops well and according to plan
  • Rights issue of MSEK 2,500 successfully completed and bridge loan repaid

2

* Aggregated numbers as if Tractel was acquired as of 1 January 2022

Group quarterly summary

Q1

  • Order intake was MSEK 1,870, +78% (+65% from acquisitions. +6% organically)
    • Strong organic growth in Industrial and Wind
    • Significant contribution from the Tractel acquisition
  • Revenue was MSEK 1,745 +86% (67% from acquisitions. 12% organically)
    • Organic growth in Construction, HSPS, Industrial and Wind
    • Significant contribution from the Tractel acquisition
  • EBITA adj. increased to MSEK 289 (107), margin at 16.6% (11.5). Adj. aggregated EBITA increased by 41%*
    • High operational performance
    • Significant contribution from the Tractel acquisition

Order intake & Revenue by Quarters

EBITA adj & EBITA adj margin by Quarters

3 * Aggregated numbers as if Tractel was acquired as of 1 January 2022

Facade Access

Q1

  • Order intake was MSEK 493, +86% (+82% from acquisition. -3% organically)
    • Resilient order intake for both legacy Alimak and legacy Tractel
    • Service continues to contribute positively
  • Revenue was MSEK 485, +67% (+60% from acquisitions. -1% organically)
    • Strong growth in the Americas region
  • EBITA increased to MSEK 29 (4), margin was 6.0% (1.5)
    • Result positively impacted by the Tractel acquisition
    • Actions implemented to lift the margin going forward

Order intake & Revenue by Quarters

Order intake & Revenue by R12M

EBITA & EBITA margin by Quarters

EBITA & EBITA margin by R12M

4

Facade Access - business update

  • Tractel integration moving according to plan
  • New organization in place under the leadership of Philippe Gastineau, former Tractel CEO
  • Actions being developed and implemented to lift the margin going forward
  • With the Tractel acquisition, we now have a leading market position with a product and solution range for low, medium and high buildings

5

Disclaimer

Alimak Group AB published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 766 M 655 M 655 M
Net income 2023 527 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
Net Debt 2023 3 035 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 4,37%
Capitalization 8 087 M 783 M 783 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 68,2%
Technical analysis trends ALIMAK GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 75,70 SEK
Average target price 76,68 SEK
Spread / Average Target 1,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ole Kristian Jødahl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sylvain Grange Chief Financial Officer
Johan Carl Ulf Hjertonsson Chairman
Charlotte Jansdotter Brogren Karlberg Chief Technology Officer
Helena Nordman-Knutson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIMAK GROUP AB (PUBL)33.77%783
ATLAS COPCO AB20.31%67 229
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION12.50%41 990
FANUC CORPORATION17.65%32 392
SANDVIK AB10.67%25 307
INGERSOLL RAND INC.9.32%23 115
