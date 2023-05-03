|
Alimak : Delårsrapport Q1 2023 Presentation
Alimak Group
Q1 2023, 3 May 2023
Ole Kristian Jødahl, CEO
Sylvain Grange, CFO
|
Business update - Q1
|
|
A very strong start to the year
|
Q1
|
|
|
-
High operational performance
-
-
Strong order intake and earnings in the quarter
-
Adjusted aggregated EBITA increased by 41%*
-
Adjusted EBITA-margin of 16.6%
-
Wind division contributing positively
-
Integration of Tractel and Tall Crane develops well and according to plan
-
Rights issue of MSEK 2,500 successfully completed and bridge loan repaid
|
2
|
* Aggregated numbers as if Tractel was acquired as of 1 January 2022
|
Group quarterly summary
|
Q1
|
|
-
Order intake was MSEK 1,870, +78% (+65% from acquisitions. +6% organically)
-
-
Strong organic growth in Industrial and Wind
-
Significant contribution from the Tractel acquisition
-
Revenue was MSEK 1,745 +86% (67% from acquisitions. 12% organically)
-
-
Organic growth in Construction, HSPS, Industrial and Wind
-
Significant contribution from the Tractel acquisition
-
EBITA adj. increased to MSEK 289 (107), margin at 16.6% (11.5). Adj. aggregated EBITA increased by 41%*
-
-
High operational performance
-
Significant contribution from the Tractel acquisition
Order intake & Revenue by Quarters
EBITA adj & EBITA adj margin by Quarters
3 * Aggregated numbers as if Tractel was acquired as of 1 January 2022
-
Order intake was MSEK 493, +86% (+82% from acquisition. -3% organically)
-
-
Resilient order intake for both legacy Alimak and legacy Tractel
-
Service continues to contribute positively
-
Revenue was MSEK 485, +67% (+60% from acquisitions. -1% organically)
-
-
Strong growth in the Americas region
-
EBITA increased to MSEK 29 (4), margin was 6.0% (1.5)
-
-
Result positively impacted by the Tractel acquisition
-
Actions implemented to lift the margin going forward
|
Order intake & Revenue by Quarters
|
Order intake & Revenue by R12M
|
EBITA & EBITA margin by Quarters
|
EBITA & EBITA margin by R12M
Facade Access - business update
-
Tractel integration moving according to plan
-
New organization in place under the leadership of Philippe Gastineau, former Tractel CEO
-
Actions being developed and implemented to lift the margin going forward
-
With the Tractel acquisition, we now have a leading market position with a product and solution range for low, medium and high buildings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
6 766 M
655 M
655 M
|Net income 2023
|
527 M
51,0 M
51,0 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
3 035 M
294 M
294 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|15,5x
|Yield 2023
|4,37%
|
|Capitalization
|
8 087 M
783 M
783 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,64x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|1,17x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 100
|Free-Float
|68,2%
|
|Chart ALIMAK GROUP AB (PUBL)
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALIMAK GROUP AB (PUBL)
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|75,70 SEK
|Average target price
|76,68 SEK
|Spread / Average Target
|1,30%