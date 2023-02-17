Advanced search
    ALIG   SE0007158910

ALIMAK GROUP AB (PUBL)

(ALIG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:22:04 2023-02-17 am EST
97.95 SEK   +3.11%
Alimak : Interim Report Q4 2022 Presentation
PU
Alimak : Delårsrapport Q4 2022 Presentation
PU
Alimak Group : Q4 and Year-end report 2022
AQ
Alimak : Delårsrapport Q4 2022 Presentation

02/17/2023 | 02:56am EST
Alimak Group

Q4 and FY 2022, 17 February 2023 Ole Kristian Jødahl, CEO

Sylvain Grange, CFO

Business update - Q1

Accelerating profitable growth

  • Strong order intake and earnings
  • Strong cash flow
  • Successful closing of the Tractel acquisition, consolidated as of November 21. Integration well under way
  • Good momentum entering 2023 despite challenging macro and geopolitical environment

Q4

2

Group quarterly summary

  • Order intake +53% (+28% from acquisitions. +12% organically)
    • Strong organic growth in Construction and Industrial
    • Solid contribution from Tractel
  • Revenue +36% (25% from acquisitions. 0% organically)
    • Solid organic growth in Construction and Industrial
    • Lower revenue in Wind and deferred revenue in Facade Access
  • EBITA adj. increased to MSEK 217 (143), margin at 15.5% (13.9)
    • Positive impact from Tractel acquisition and higher volumes
    • Items Affecting Comparability with net positive impact of MSEK 19

Q4

Order intake & Revenue by Quarters

EBITA adj & EBITA adj margin by Quarters

3

Business update - Q1

Full year business summary

  • Delivering on the New Heights Programme
  • Record order intake, revenue and EBITA
  • Strong order intake and revenue in Construction, Facade Access and Industrial
  • Improved profitability in Wind division
  • Acquisitions
    • Tall Crane Equipment, closed as of August 24
    • Tractel, closed as of November 21
  • Progress in sustainability performance towards targets
  • Continuing investments in product development

FY2022

4

Group Full Year 2022 summary

  • Order intake +27%,
    • Acquisitions +8%
    • Organic growth +9%
  • Revenue +21%,
    • Acquisitions +8%
    • Organic growth +3%
  • EBITA adj. increased to MSEK 616 (483), margin at 13.6% (13.0)
  • Operating cash flow 501 (646)
  • Earnings per share 7.04 (5.68)
  • Board of Directors proposes dividend of SEK 3.65 (3.30)

FY2022

Order intake & Revenue by Full Year

MSEK

6 00

0

4 621

4 363

4 784

5 00

0

3 772

3 761

  • 00 0
    3 00 0
    2 00 0
    1 00 0

0

4 320

4 587

3 740

3 728

4 512

20 18

20 19

20 20

20 21

20 22

Re venu e

Order in ta ke

EBITA adj & EBITA adj margin by Full Year

MSEK

%

70 0

12,8

13,7

13,0

13,6

15

60 0

10,6

50 0

10

40 0

30 0

5

20 0

10 0

555

629

396

483

616

0

0

20 18

20 19

20 20

20 21

20 22

EBITA ad j

EBITA. adj %

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alimak Group AB published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 07:55:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
