    ALIG   SE0007158910

ALIMAK GROUP AB (PUBL)

(ALIG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Stockholm - 07/19
138 SEK   -1.43%
Alimak Group: Interim report January – June 2021

07/20/2021 | 02:06am EDT
Continued margin improvements

  • Currency translation effects continued to impact reported order intake, revenue and earnings negatively
  • New Heights Programme delivering margin improvements in line with plan
  • Continuing to exit the low margin Tower Internal business within Wind
  • Underlying organic order intake growth, supported by strong performance in service

Second quarter

  • Order intake decreased by 5% to MSEK 915 (962) with an organic increase of 1%
  • Revenue decreased by 2% to MSEK 951 (976) with an organic increase of 4%
  • EBITA increased to MSEK 126 (87), margin 13.2% (8.9)
  • Result for the period increased to MSEK 78 (51)
  • Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased to SEK 1.45 (0.94)
  • Cash flow from operations increased to MSEK 151 (124)

January - June

  • Order intake decreased by 2% to MSEK 1,988 (2,029) with an organic increase of 4%
  • Revenue decreased by 5% to MSEK 1,797 (1,892) with an organic increase of 1%
  • EBITA increased to MSEK 221 (166), margin 12.3% (8.8)
  • Result for the period increased to MSEK 141 (92)
  • Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased to SEK 2.60 (1.70)
  • Cash flow from operations was MSEK 263 (136)
  • Leverage (Net Debt/EBITDA) at June 30, 2021 was 1.23 (1.50 as of December 31, 2020)

Telephone conference/Presentation

A telephone conference for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 11.00 CET on Tuesday July 20, 2021. CEO Ole Kristian Jødahl and CFO Thomas Hendel will present and comment on the report. The presentation, held in English, can also be followed via audiocast.

To participate by phone - please call:

SE: +46850558375

UK: +443333009274

US: +1 6319131422 (Only for US number/ PIN: 81755376#)

Link to audiocast:

https://streams.eventcdn.net/alimak/january-june-2021/

Link to the report

The interim report is attached to this press release and will also be available, together with presentation material and a link to the audiocast, at https://www.alimakgroup.com/English/investor-relations/

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Hendel, CFO, +46 8 402 14 40

This information is information that Alimak Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.00 CEST on July 20, 2021.

About Alimak Group

Alimak Group is a world-leading provider of vertical access solutions for professional use. Through a global reach covering more than 100 countries, the Group provides products and unmatched service and support solutions leading to improved safety, productivity, resource efficiency, under the brands Alimak, CoxGomyl, Manntech, Avanti and Alimak Service. The Group has an installed base of more than 70,000 elevators, hoists, platforms, service lifts and building maintenance units around the world. Founded in Sweden 1948, the Group has its headquarters in Stockholm, 11 production and assembly facilities in 8 countries and 2,000 employees around the world. www.alimakgroup.com

Disclaimer

Alimak Group AB published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 06:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
