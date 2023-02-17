Alimak : Interim Report Q4 2022 Presentation
Alimak Group
Q4 and FY 2022, 17 February 2023 Ole Kristian Jødahl, CEO
Sylvain Grange, CFO
Business update - Q1
Accelerating profitable growth
Strong order intake and earnings
Strong cash flow
Successful closing of the Tractel acquisition, consolidated as of November 21. Integration well under way
Good momentum entering 2023 despite challenging macro and geopolitical environment
Group quarterly summary
Order intake +53% (+28% from acquisitions. +12% organically)
Strong organic growth in Construction and Industrial
Solid contribution from Tractel
Revenue +36% (25% from acquisitions. 0% organically)
Solid organic growth in Construction and Industrial
Lower revenue in Wind and deferred revenue in Facade Access
EBITA adj. increased to MSEK 217 (143), margin at 15.5% (13.9)
Positive impact from Tractel acquisition and higher volumes
Items Affecting Comparability with net positive impact of MSEK 19
Q4
Order intake & Revenue by Quarters
EBITA adj & EBITA adj margin by Quarters
Business update - Q1
Full year business summary
Delivering on the New Heights Programme
Record order intake, revenue and EBITA
Strong order intake and revenue in Construction, Facade Access and Industrial
Improved profitability in Wind division
Acquisitions
Tall Crane Equipment, closed as of August 24
Tractel, closed as of November 21
Progress in sustainability performance towards targets
Continuing investments in product development
FOR INTERNAL USE ONLY
FY2022
Group Full Year 2022 summary
Order intake +27%,
Acquisitions +8%
Organic growth +9%
Revenue +21%,
Acquisitions +8%
Organic growth +3%
EBITA adj. increased to MSEK 616 (483), margin at 13.6% (13.0)
Operating cash flow 501 (646)
Earnings per share 7.04 (5.68)
Board of Directors proposes dividend of SEK 3.65 (3.30)
FY2022
Order intake & Revenue by Full Year
MSEK
6 00
0
4 621
4 363
4 784
5 00
0
3 772
3 761
00 0
3 00 0
2 00 0
1 00 0
0
4 320
4 587
3 740
3 728
4 512
20 18
20 19
20 20
20 21
20 22
Re venu e
Order in ta ke
EBITA adj & EBITA adj margin by Full Year
MSEK
%
70 0
12,8
13,7
13,0
13,6
15
60 0
10,6
50 0
10
40 0
30 0
5
20 0
10 0
555
629
396
483
616
0
0
20 18
20 19
20 20
20 21
20 22
EBITA ad j
EBITA. adj %
Sales 2023
4 926 M
472 M
472 M
Net income 2023
457 M
43,8 M
43,8 M
Net Debt 2023
1 764 M
169 M
169 M
P/E ratio 2023
13,9x
Yield 2023
3,87%
Capitalization
5 102 M
489 M
489 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,39x
EV / Sales 2024
1,44x
Nbr of Employees
2 033
Free-Float
91,3%
