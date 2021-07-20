Alimak : Interim report for January-June 2021 - Report 07/20/2021 | 02:20am EDT Send by mail :

Alimak Group AB ALIG, SE0007158910 Interim Report Q2 JANUARY - JUNE 2021 Continued margin improvements Currency translation effects continued to impact reported order intake, revenue and earnings negatively

New Heights Programme delivering margin improvements in line with plan

Continuing to exit the low margin Tower Internal business within Wind

Underlying organic order intake growth, supported by strong performance in service SECOND QUARTER Order intake decreased by 5% to MSEK 915 (962) with an organic increase of 1%

Revenue decreased by 2% to MSEK 951 (976) with an organic increase of 4%

EBITA increased to MSEK 126 (87), margin 13.2% (8.9)

Result for the period increased to MSEK 78 (51)

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased to SEK 1.45 (0.94)

Cash flow from operations increased to MSEK 151 (124) JANUARY - JUNE Order intake decreased by 2% to MSEK 1,988 (2,029) with an organic increase of 4%

Revenue decreased by 5% to MSEK 1,797 (1,892) with an organic increase of 1%

EBITA increased to MSEK 221 (166), margin 12.3% (8.8)

Result for the period increased to MSEK 141 (92)

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased to SEK 2.60 (1.70)

Cash flow from operations was MSEK 263 (136)

Leverage (Net Debt/EBITDA) at June 30, 2021 was 1.23 (1.50 as of December 31, 2020) KEY FIGURES, GROUP Q2 2021 Q2 2020 ∆ Jan-Jun 2021 Jan-Jun 2020 ∆ Order intake, MSEK 915 962 -5.0% 1,988 2,029 -2.0% Revenue, MSEK 951 976 -2.5% 1,797 1,892 -5.0% EBITA, MSEK 126 87 45.1% 221 166 33.0% EBITA margin, % 13.2% 8.9% 12.3% 8.8% EBIT, MSEK 117 74 57.8% 203 142 43.5% EBIT margin, % 12.3% 7.6% 11.3% 7.5% Result for the period, MSEK 78 51 54.7% 141 92 53.0% Earnings per share, basic and dilluted, SEK 1.45 0.94 54.3% 2.60 1.70 52.9% Cash flow from operations, MSEK 151 124 22.2% 263 136 93.8% Net debt/EBITDA, ratio 1.23 1.71 -28.1% 1.23 1.71 -28.1% Alimak Group AB 2 Interim Report Q2 JANUARY - JUNE 2021 Comments by the CEO In the quarter, currency translation effects continued to impact our reported order intake, revenue and earnings negatively. Organically, order intake and revenue continued to recover. Service continues to be a main contributor. We see clear signs of increased business activity in most of our segments and expect demand to continue to gradually improve in the coming quarters. Margins improved across all divisions in line with plan. Organic order intake for the Group was up 1% in the quarter and with an underlying organic growth of 5%, excluding the effects of our exit from Tower Internals in Wind. We saw strong order development in Industrial, up 24% organically in the quarter and with organic growth also in the BMU division. In Construction, orders were at the same level as last year with solid order intake of new equipment sale and spare parts, while for Rental order intake was softer after a strong Q1. In Wind, the core business, except China, remained stable. Revenue increased 4% organically and with an underlying organic growth of 8%, excluding the effects of our exit from Tower Internals. Construction showed strong growth of 24% driven by Equipment sales together with increased rental activity in Europe and Australia. BMU also had solid development. Revenue in Industrial decreased due to low backlog, and in Wind due to exiting Tower Internals. Service revenue was strong in all divisions. Significant margin improvements Our main focus for the year is to secure margin improvements and start implementing our divisional strategies to drive profitable growth. Our updated financial targets and sustainability target, presented in June, reflect the value creation potential we have identified and our contribution to workplace safety, reduced climate impact and social responsibility. I am pleased to see continued result improvements with a 45% increase in EBITA and a margin increase of 4.3 percentage points in the quarter. We saw margin improvements in all divisions supported by our cost reduction measures launched in 2020, improving factory production results and lowering SG&A expenses. This gives us a good base for further profitability improvements as volumes increase. I am pleased to see that BMU showed a positive result in Q2 as planned, and we continue to MSEK Orderintake and revenues R12 4,500 4,142 3,990 3,761 3,768 3,720 3,000 1,500 4,119 3,950 3,740 3,670 3,646 0 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 Q1-21 Q2-21 Revenue R-12 Order intake R-12 execute on our planned activities to further lift the margin. In Wind, one-off costs were taken in the quarter to mitigate the effects of decreasing volumes in Tower Internals, that will continue for the rest of the year. Cash flow was strong which further strengthen our financial position. The efficiency measures launched in 2020 are delivering well in line with the targeted savings and will from now on have full effect. So far, we have been able to manage the effects of raw material and freight cost increases. We have also managed the semi-conductor shortage issues. However, we see increased uncertainty regarding semi-conductor availability which could impact our supply. We continue to monitor these issues, as well as the development of the pandemic, and work with mitigating actions. Prepared for growth Our decentralised and customer focused divisions are now implementing the strategies for profitable growth. The core elements of the divisional growth strategies are; developing our value propositions, geographical expansion, further service penetration as well as pursuing M&A opportunities. The recent acquisition of Cento Engineering Group July 1 is an example of a bolt on acquisition expanding our service business. We expect markets to continue to improve going forward, supported by trends like urbanization, digitalisation, sustainability and increased focus on safety. We are well on track to set the foundation for sustainable profitable growth and are highly committed to deliver on our targets. Ole Kristian Jødahl, President and CEO MSEK EBITA % & EBITA R12 % 800 20 600 11.0 9.3 15 9.1 10.3 400 8.5 10 200 5 451 367 319 335 374 0 0 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 Q1-21 Q2-21 EBITA R-12 EBITA. % R-12 Alimak Group AB 3 Interim Report Q2 JANUARY - JUNE 2021 Group Performance Share of EBITA Share of revenue BMU Construction BMU Construction Industrial Wind Industrial Wind SECOND QUARTER Order intake in the quarter decreased by 5% to MSEK 915 (962) with an organic increase of 1%. Excluding the Tower Internals business in Wind that we are exiting, organic growth was 5%. Service orders showed strong performance in the quarter. Revenue decreased by 2% to MSEK 951 (976) with an organic increase of 4%. Excluding the Tower Internals business in Wind that we are exiting, organic growth was 8%. The increase was driven by solid growth in Construction, BMU and service revenue in all divisions. Revenue decreased in Industrial due to lower backlog and Wind decreased due to exiting Tower Internals. EBITA for the quarter was MSEK 126 (87), corresponding to a margin of 13.2% (8.9). EBITA-margins improved in all divisions in line with plan. One-off costs were taken in Wind to mitigate effects of lower volumes. Amortisation in the quarter amounted to MSEK 9 (13) largely related to the acquired businesses. The decrease is related to customer relations fully amortized. EBIT in the quarter amounted to MSEK 117 (74). The financial net was MSEK -11(-10). The interest net was MSEK -3(-5), leases MSEK -1(-2) and the remaining largely related to currency fluctuations. Tax expense for the quarter was MSEK 27 (14), a tax rate of 25.5% (21.9). Result for the period amounted to MSEK 78 (51) where the increase came from the higher operating result. EPS thereby increased to SEK 1.45 (0.94) for the quarter. Cash flow from operations in the quarter was MSEK 151 (124). The improvement comes from a higher operating result and further reduction in working capital of MSEK 12 (23). Net investments in fixed assets in the quarter totalled MSEK 10 (16), of which MSEK 7 (12) was related to additions to the rental fleet. Capitalised investments in intangibles amounted to MSEK 0 (3). Net addition to borrowings amounted to MSEK 129 (9) used to finance the dividend paid of MSEK 162 (94). JANUARY - JUNE Order intake during the period decreased by 2% to MSEK 1,988 (2,029) with an organic increase of 4%. Excluding the Tower Internals business in Wind we are exiting, organic growth was 7%. Revenue decreased by 5% to MSEK 1,797 (1,892) with an organic increase of 1% driven by solid growth in Construction, BMU and service revenue in all divisions. Revenue decreased in Industrial due to lower backlog and Wind decreased due to exiting Tower Internals. EBITA for the period was MSEK 221 (166), corresponding to a margin of 12.3% (8.8). Compared to last year, all divisions have improved result and margin. Amortisation in the period amounted to MSEK 17 (24) largely related to acquired businesses. The decrease in amortisation relates to customer relations from acquired businesses being fully amortized. EBIT for the period amounted to MSEK 203 (142). The financial net was MSEK -15(-24) whereas interest net was MSEK -7(-10), the impact from IFRS 16 was MSEK -3(-4) and the remaining largely derived from currency impact. Tax expense for the period was MSEK 48 (26) and the tax rate was 25.3% (22.0%). Result for the period amounted to MSEK 141 (92) where the increase relates to the higher operating result. EPS increased to SEK 2.60 (1.70). Cash flow from operations in the period was MSEK 263 subsequent decrease in working capital of MSEK 29 (63). Net investments in tangible fixed assets in the period totalled MSEK 26 (33). The majority of investments relate to additions in the rental fleet of MSEK 18 (18). The capitalised investments in intangibles for ERP and Field Service Management Systems amounted to MSEK 3 (12). Net addition to borrowings amounted to MSEK 11 (last year repayment of 65). Dividend of MSEK 162 (94) was paid out in May. Alimak Group AB 4 Interim Report Q2 JANUARY - JUNE 2021 ORDER INTAKE Q2 Jan-Jun 2021 2020 2021 2020 Orders, MSEK 915 962 1,988 2,029 Change, MSEK -48 -188 -41 -222 Change, % -5.0% -16.3% -2.0% -9.8% Whereof: Volume & price, % 0.5% -15.0% 4.1% -10.3% Exchange rate, % -5.9% -1.3% -6.7% 0.5% Acquisition & divestment, % 0.4% 0.0% 0.5% 0.0% REVENUE Q2 Jan-Jun 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue, MSEK 951 976 1,797 1,892 Change, MSEK -24 -218 -95 -469 Change, % -2.5% -18.2% -5.0% -19.9% Whereof: Volume & price, % 3.6% -17.4% 1.3% -20.3% Exchange rate, % -6.7% -0.9% -6.8% 0.5% Acquisition & divestment, % 0.6% 0.0% 0.5% 0.0% EBITA Q2 Jan-Jun 2021 2020 2021 2020 EBITA, MSEK 126 87 221 166 Change, MSEK 39 -85 55 -157 Change, % 45.1% -49.7% 33.0% -49.0% Whereof: Volume & price, % 52.1% -49.7% 38.0% -49.6% Exchange rate, % -9.8% 0.0% -7.1% 0.6% Acquisition & divestment, % 2.7% 0.0% 2.0% 0.0% EMPLOYEES As of June 30, 2021, there were 2,063 (2,136) FTEs in the Group. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD JANUARY - JUNE 2021 Next step in the New Heights Programme In October 2020, Alimak Group launched the New Heights programme, consisting of three steps 1. Establish the base, 2. Secure margin improvements and 3. Profitable growth. The first step of the programme is completed, and the Group has now entered the second step; Securing margin improvements. As of January 1, 2021 a new organisation and subsequent reporting structure came into effect with four, customer centric divisions: BMU, Construction, Industrial, and Wind. As a consequence of this the reporting segments are changed compared to the Annual report 2020. A detailed description of the New Heights programme and the new organisation is found in the Annual Report 2020. The reorganisation in combination with restructuring will result in targeted annual savings of around MSEK 60, with full effect as of H2 2021. Share of order intake Share of revenue 40%38% 60%62% Equipment Service Equipment Service MSEK Cash flow from Operations by quarter 250 206 200 164151 150 124 112 100 50 0 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 Q1-21 Q2-21 FINANCIAL POSITION As of June 30, 2021, net debt totalled MSEK 617 (680 as of December 31, 2020). The equity ratio was 63.2% (62.8 as of December 31, 2020) and the leverage (net debt/EBITDA) was 1.23 (1.50 as of December 31, 2020). Management changes On February 9, 2021, Alimak Group appointed Thomas Hendel as CFO, effective as of May 17, 2021.Thomas Hendel joins Alimak Group from the role as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Saab Group, a position he has held since 2016. He has 30 years of experience from different financial and general management roles within Saab and ABB, including as Interim Chief Financial Officer at Saab between May and September 2020. On March 12, 2021, Alimak Group appointed Salomeh Tafazoli as EVP Industrial division, effective as of June 1, 2021. Salomeh Tafazoli was previously Vice President Sales and Marketing EMEA at Snap-on Equipment, an American based company listed on NYSE. She has extensive experience from the automotive industry, working with both products and services, and has previously held various strategic and commercial roles within Volvo Group and Car-O-Liner Group. Updated financial targets On June 17, 2021, The Board of Directors of Alimak Group decided to update the financial targets and dividend policy to reflect the value creation potential identified as part of the New Heights Programme launched in October 2020. In addition, the Group has decided on a new sustainability target. The updated mid-term financial targets and dividend policy are: Revenue growth target: 5-7% The Group's mid-term target is to have an average annual revenue growth of 5-7% (previous target: achieve Alimak Group AB 5 Interim Report Q2 JANUARY - JUNE 2021 an average annual organic revenue growth of at least 6%). EBITA-margin target: 14-16% The Group's mid-term target is to reach an operating EBITA margin of 14-16% (previous target: achieve an operating EBITA margin of at least 15%). Net Debt/EBITDA target: ~2.0x The company will maintain an effective capital structure with a net debt of around 2.0x EBITDA over a cycle. The capital structure will be flexible and allow for strategic initiatives (unchanged). Dividend policy: 40-60% The Group has a target of paying a dividend of 40-60% of its net profit to its shareholders (previous target: The Company aims to pay its shareholders approximately 50% of its net profit for the applicable period in dividends). New sustainability target: Aim to reduce CO2-footprint with 30% cross our value chain by 2025. Dividend for 2020 The Board of Directors proposed a dividend of SEK 2.00 (1.75) per share based on existing number of shares. In addition, the Board proposed an extra dividend of SEK 1.00. Alimak Group entered an agreement on July 1, 2021, to acquire the shares of Cento Engineering Group, a UK BMU engineering and service provider with a large share of the service portfolio consisting of Manntech units. Cento Engineering Group's revenue in 2020 amounted to MGBP 5.1 (approximately MSEK 60) and the company will become a part of Alimak Group's BMU division. The purchase price is not material relative to Alimak Group's market capitalisation.

Alimak Group AB published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

