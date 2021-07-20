Log in
ALIMAK : Interim report for January-June 2021 - Report
PU
ALIMAK : Interim report for January-June 2021 – Presentation
PU
ALIMAK GROUP : Interim report January – June 2021
PU
Summary 
Summary

Alimak : Interim report for January-June 2021 – Presentation

07/20/2021 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alimak Group

Q2 2021, 20 July 2021

Ole Kristian Jødahl, CEO

Thomas Hendel, CFO

Agenda

  • Q2 2021 results and developments
  • Q&A

2

Quarterly highlights

Q2

  • Continued margin improvements - cost savings programme delivering well in line with targeted savings
  • Underlying organic order growth of 5% excluding impact from exiting Tower Internals in Wind division
  • Underlying organic revenue growth of 8%, excluding Tower Internals, driven by the execution of the backlog and continued growth in service
  • EBITA increased by 45% to MSEK 126 (87), corresponding to a margin of 13.2% (8.9)
  • Continued strong Cash Flow and further strengthened financial position
  • Currency translation effects continued to have negative impact on reported order intake, revenue and earnings

3

Group quarterly summary

Q2

§ Order intake decreased by 5% (up 1%

organically)

- Strong organic growth in

Industrial

- Wind reported significant drop as

expected

§ Revenue decreased by 2% (up 4%

organically)

- Organic increase in Construction

and in BMU

- Wind down due to Tower

Order intake & Revenue by Quarters

MSEK

1 500

1 200

962

888

845

1 073

915

900

600

300

976

916

933

846

951

0

Q2- 20

Q3- 20

Q4- 20

Q1- 21

Q2- 21

Revenue

Order intake

Order intake & Revenue by R12M

MSEK

5 000

4 142

3 990

4 000

3 761

3 768

3 720

3 000

2 000

1 000

4 119

3 950

3 740

3 670

3 646

0

Q2- 20

Q3- 20

Q4- 20

Q1- 21

Q2- 21

Revenue

Order intake

Internals and lower volumes in

China

- Industrial down due to backlog

into Q2 and timing of deliveries in

US

§ EBITA increased to MSEK 126 (87),

margin improved to 13.2% (8.9)

- Improved profitability driven by

cost savings

EBITA & EBITA margin by Quarters

EBITA & EBITA margin by R12M

MSEK

%

MSEK

%

150

20

800

20,0

11,2

13,2

15

600

15,0

11,0

100

9.2

9,3

9,1

10,3

8,9

7,3

10

400

8,5

10,0

50

5

200

5,0

87

67

86

95

126

451

367

319

335

374

0

0

0

0,0

Q2- 20

Q3- 20

Q4- 20

Q1- 21

Q2- 21

Q2- 20

Q3- 20

Q4- 20

Q1- 21

Q2- 21

EBITA

EBITA %

EBITA

EBITA %

4

BMU

Q2

  • Order intake decreased by 1% (up 5% organically)
    • Increased service order intake in most regions
    • Equipment sales lower mainly due to US - delayed project awards
  • Revenue increased by 6% (up 12% organically)
    • Increased service revenues in Europe and Americas
    • Higher equipment revenues from Middle East and Australia (Sydney Harbour Bridge)
  • EBITA at MSEK 6 (-3), margin 2.5% (-1.4)
    • Impacted by higher revenues and reduced SG&A expenses
    • Activities to improve profitability ongoing

Order intake & Revenue by Quarters

Order intake & Revenue by R12M

MSEK

289

MSEK

300

262

1 500

237

250

225

233

1 119

1 041

975

1 013

1 009

1 200

200

900

600

150

300

238

227

247

228

252

1 016

962

939

953

1 077

100

0

Q2- 20

Q3- 20

Q4- 20

Q1- 21

Q2- 21

Q2- 20

Q3- 20

Q4- 20

Q1- 21

Q2- 21

Revenue

Order intake

Revenue

Order intake

EBITA & EBITA margin by Quarters

EBITA & EBITA margin by R12M

MSEK

%

15

5

20

3

2,5

1,6

10

2

17

5

1

-1,4

-0,9

6

0

0

-2,5

-1

-18

-34

-32

-22

-5

-3

-21

-2

-6

-1,7

-1

-4

-2.3

-10

-20

-3.5

-3,4

-15

-9,1

-7

-3

-20

-25

-10

-40

-5

Q2- 20

Q3- 20

Q4- 20

Q1- 21

Q2- 21

Q2- 20

Q3- 20

Q4- 20

Q1- 21

Q2- 21

EBITA

EBITA %

EBITA

EBITA %

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alimak Group AB published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 06:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
