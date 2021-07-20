Alimak : Interim report for January-June 2021 – Presentation

Continued margin improvements - cost savings programme delivering well in line with targeted savings

Underlying organic order growth of 5% excluding impact from exiting Tower Internals in Wind division

Underlying organic revenue growth of 8%, excluding Tower Internals, driven by the execution of the backlog and continued growth in service

EBITA increased by 45% to MSEK 126 (87), corresponding to a margin of 13.2% (8.9)

Continued strong Cash Flow and further strengthened financial position