|
Alimak : Interim report for January-June 2021 – Presentation
Alimak Group
Q2 2021, 20 July 2021
Ole Kristian Jødahl, CEO
Thomas Hendel, CFO
Agenda
-
Q2 2021 results and developments
-
Q&A
-
Continued margin improvements - cost savings programme delivering well in line with targeted savings
-
Underlying organic order growth of 5% excluding impact from exiting Tower Internals in Wind division
-
Underlying organic revenue growth of 8%, excluding Tower Internals, driven by the execution of the backlog and continued growth in service
-
EBITA increased by 45% to MSEK 126 (87), corresponding to a margin of 13.2% (8.9)
-
Continued strong Cash Flow and further strengthened financial position
-
Currency translation effects continued to have negative impact on reported order intake, revenue and earnings
|
Group quarterly summary
|
Q2
|
§ Order intake decreased by 5% (up 1%
|
organically)
|
- Strong organic growth in
|
Industrial
|
- Wind reported significant drop as
|
expected
|
§ Revenue decreased by 2% (up 4%
|
organically)
|
- Organic increase in Construction
|
and in BMU
|
- Wind down due to Tower
Order intake & Revenue by Quarters
MSEK
|
1 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 200
|
962
|
888
|
845
|
1 073
|
915
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
976
|
916
|
933
|
846
|
951
|
0
|
Q2- 20
|
Q3- 20
|
Q4- 20
|
Q1- 21
|
Q2- 21
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Order intake
|
Order intake & Revenue by R12M
|
MSEK
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 000
|
4 142
|
3 990
|
|
|
|
4 000
|
3 761
|
3 768
|
3 720
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 000
|
4 119
|
3 950
|
3 740
|
3 670
|
3 646
|
0
|
Q2- 20
|
Q3- 20
|
Q4- 20
|
Q1- 21
|
Q2- 21
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Order intake
|
|
Internals and lower volumes in
|
China
|
- Industrial down due to backlog
|
into Q2 and timing of deliveries in
|
US
|
§ EBITA increased to MSEK 126 (87),
|
margin improved to 13.2% (8.9)
|
- Improved profitability driven by
|
cost savings
|
EBITA & EBITA margin by Quarters
|
EBITA & EBITA margin by R12M
|
MSEK
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
MSEK
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
20,0
|
|
|
|
11,2
|
13,2
|
15
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
15,0
|
|
|
|
|
11,0
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
9,3
|
|
9,1
|
10,3
|
8,9
|
7,3
|
|
|
10
|
400
|
|
8,5
|
10,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
5,0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
67
|
86
|
95
|
126
|
|
|
451
|
367
|
319
|
335
|
374
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0,0
|
Q2- 20
|
Q3- 20
|
Q4- 20
|
Q1- 21
|
Q2- 21
|
|
|
Q2- 20
|
Q3- 20
|
Q4- 20
|
Q1- 21
|
Q2- 21
|
|
EBITA
|
|
EBITA %
|
|
|
|
|
EBITA
|
EBITA %
|
-
Order intake decreased by 1% (up 5% organically)
-
-
Increased service order intake in most regions
-
Equipment sales lower mainly due to US - delayed project awards
-
Revenue increased by 6% (up 12% organically)
-
-
Increased service revenues in Europe and Americas
-
Higher equipment revenues from Middle East and Australia (Sydney Harbour Bridge)
-
EBITA at MSEK 6 (-3), margin 2.5% (-1.4)
-
-
Impacted by higher revenues and reduced SG&A expenses
-
Activities to improve profitability ongoing
|
Order intake & Revenue by Quarters
|
Order intake & Revenue by R12M
|
MSEK
|
|
|
|
289
|
|
MSEK
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
262
|
|
1 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
225
|
|
|
233
|
1 119
|
1 041
|
975
|
1 013
|
1 009
|
|
|
|
1 200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
238
|
227
|
247
|
228
|
252
|
1 016
|
962
|
939
|
953
|
|
1 077
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2- 20
|
Q3- 20
|
Q4- 20
|
Q1- 21
|
Q2- 21
|
Q2- 20
|
Q3- 20
|
Q4- 20
|
Q1- 21
|
Q2- 21
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Order intake
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Order intake
|
|
EBITA & EBITA margin by Quarters
|
|
|
|
EBITA & EBITA margin by R12M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MSEK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,5
|
|
|
1,6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
-1,4
|
|
|
|
-0,9
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
-2,5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1
|
|
|
|
-18
|
|
-34
|
|
-32
|
|
-22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5
|
-3
|
|
-21
|
|
-2
|
|
-6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1,7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.3
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.5
|
|
-3,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15
|
|
|
|
-9,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
-40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2- 20
|
Q3- 20
|
|
Q4- 20
|
|
Q1- 21
|
Q2- 21
|
|
|
|
Q2- 20
|
|
Q3- 20
|
Q4- 20
|
|
Q1- 21
|
Q2- 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITA
|
EBITA %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITA
|
|
EBITA %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
