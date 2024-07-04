Global Reporting

Initiative Index

GRI Code Description Disclosures GRI 2: General Disclosures 2-1 Organizational details Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or "ATD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange) operates in 31 countries territories. Our Global Corporate Office is located at 4204, boul Industriel, Laval Quebec, Canada, H7L 0E3. ACT is comprised of four kinds of sites: • Company operated: We control the real estate through ownership or lease agreement and operate the site. Some sites are operated by an agent we commission. • Company owned, dealer operated: We control the real estate through ownership or lease agreement. An independent operator pays us rent and operates the site. We may supply road transportation fuel through supply contracts. Some sites are subject to a franchise, licensing or other similar agreement under one of our banners. • Dealer Owned, dealer operated: The site is controlled and operated by an independent operator. We supply road transportation fuel through supply contracts. Some sites are subject to a franchise agreement, licensing or other similar agreement under one of our banners. • Franchise and other Affiliates - Sites operated by an independent operator through a franchising, licensing or similar agreement under one of our banners. For additional information refer to our 2024 Annual Information form. 2-2 Entities included Please refer to pages 3, 39 and 52 in our 2024 Sustainability Report. in the organization's sustainability reporting 2-3 Reporting period, Our Sustainability Report is published annually, and reported data covers our latest fiscal year - frequency and contact May 1st, 2023 to April 28th, 2024 (referred to as 2024). Date of most recent report June 26th, 2024. point Please refer to our websitefor questions about this Sustainability Report or reported information. 2-5 External assurance The data provided in this report has not been third party verified. We will be considering third party assurance in future years in order to continuously strengthen our approach. For our fifth report, we have aligned with industry practices to comprehensively disclose both qualitative and quantitative data. 2-6 Activities, value chain We are a leading destination in the convenience and mobility sectors globally. Our brands include: and other business • Couche-Tard: Our flagship brand in the province of Québec, Canada, where it all started for our relationships company more than 40 years ago. Couche-Tard delivers the convenience products our customers

are looking for, in addition to fuel and car wash services, in approximately 650 locations.

• Circle K: Our global brand since 2015. First established in Texas in 1951, Circle K was acquired by Alimentation Couche-Tard in 2003 and is now present in more than 24 countries and territories.

• Ingo: Ingo is in a network in Sweden and Denmark of more than 440 automated fuel sites. Our products and services include:

Road Transportation Fuel Operations: We sell road transportation fuel at our stores under our corporate brand or the brand of our partners. We have been increasing our offering of renewable fuels and electric charging stations as we move toward a cleaner future.

Merchandise and Service Operations: We offer traditional convenience store items, including fresh food and foodservice, coffee, dispensed beverages, and car wash services. Our customers can rely on our experience as a responsible retailer of age-restricted products such as lottery tickets, tobacco products, and alcoholic beverages.

We serve the markets in which we operate, as referenced in GRI 2-1, and provide services in over 16,700 locations globally and serve over 9 million customers daily.

• Total sites: 10,445 • Total Canada sites: 1,774 • Total U.S. sites: 5,831 • Total Europe and other regions sites: 2,840 2-7 Employees • Total employees: 97,289 • Total full-time employees: 59,528 • Part-time employees: 37,761 • Total number of employees (U.S.): 67,740 • Total employees (Canada): 10,728 • Total employees (Europe and other regions): 18,821

For a breakdown of employees by gender please see data outlined in GRI 405.