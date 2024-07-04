Global Reporting
Initiative Index
GRI Code
Description
Disclosures
GRI 2: General Disclosures
2-1
Organizational details
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or "ATD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange) operates
in 31 countries territories.
Our Global Corporate Office is located at 4204, boul Industriel, Laval Quebec, Canada, H7L 0E3.
ACT is comprised of four kinds of sites:
• Company operated: We control the real estate through ownership or lease agreement and operate
the site. Some sites are operated by an agent we commission.
• Company owned, dealer operated: We control the real estate through ownership or lease
agreement. An independent operator pays us rent and operates the site. We may supply road
transportation fuel through supply contracts. Some sites are subject to a franchise, licensing or
other similar agreement under one of our banners.
• Dealer Owned, dealer operated: The site is controlled and operated by an independent operator.
We supply road transportation fuel through supply contracts. Some sites are subject to a franchise
agreement, licensing or other similar agreement under one of our banners.
• Franchise and other Affiliates - Sites operated by an independent operator through a franchising,
licensing or similar agreement under one of our banners. For additional information refer to our
2024 Annual Information form.
2-2
Entities included
Please refer to pages 3, 39 and 52 in our 2024 Sustainability Report.
in the organization's
sustainability reporting
2-3
Reporting period,
Our Sustainability Report is published annually, and reported data covers our latest fiscal year -
frequency and contact
May 1st, 2023 to April 28th, 2024 (referred to as 2024). Date of most recent report June 26th, 2024.
point
Please refer to our websitefor questions about this Sustainability Report or reported information.
2-5
External assurance
The data provided in this report has not been third party verified. We will be considering third party
assurance in future years in order to continuously strengthen our approach. For our fifth report, we
have aligned with industry practices to comprehensively disclose both qualitative and quantitative
data.
2-6
Activities, value chain
We are a leading destination in the convenience and mobility sectors globally. Our brands include:
and other business
• Couche-Tard: Our flagship brand in the province of Québec, Canada, where it all started for our
relationships
company more than 40 years ago. Couche-Tard delivers the convenience products our customers
are looking for, in addition to fuel and car wash services, in approximately 650 locations.
• Circle K: Our global brand since 2015. First established in Texas in 1951, Circle K was acquired by Alimentation Couche-Tard in 2003 and is now present in more than 24 countries and territories.
• Ingo: Ingo is in a network in Sweden and Denmark of more than 440 automated fuel sites. Our products and services include:
- Road Transportation Fuel Operations: We sell road transportation fuel at our stores under our corporate brand or the brand of our partners. We have been increasing our offering of renewable fuels and electric charging stations as we move toward a cleaner future.
- Merchandise and Service Operations: We offer traditional convenience store items, including fresh food and foodservice, coffee, dispensed beverages, and car wash services. Our customers can rely on our experience as a responsible retailer of age-restricted products such as lottery tickets, tobacco products, and alcoholic beverages.
- Other Non-Retail Business: We sell bulk fuel to a wide range of industrial, commercial, and independent business owners.
We serve the markets in which we operate, as referenced in GRI 2-1, and provide services in over 16,700 locations globally and serve over 9 million customers daily.
• Total sites: 10,445
• Total Canada sites: 1,774
• Total U.S. sites: 5,831
• Total Europe and other regions sites: 2,840
2-7
Employees
• Total employees: 97,289
• Total full-time employees: 59,528
• Part-time employees: 37,761
• Total number of employees (U.S.): 67,740
• Total employees (Canada): 10,728
• Total employees (Europe and other regions): 18,821
For a breakdown of employees by gender please see data outlined in GRI 405.
1
GRI Code
Description
Disclosures
2-9
Governance structure
Our sustainability work is headed by our Board of Directors, which oversees targets,
and composition
programs, risks, performance, and reporting. For additional insight please refer to page 41
in our2024 Sustainability Reportas well as ourLeadership & Governance webpage.
• Board gender diversity (percentage of women): 37.5%
• Board gender diversity independent directors (percentage of women that are also independent
directors): 44.4%
• Board independence (percentage of directors that are independent): 56.3%
• Board tenure (number): 11.3
2-10
Nomination and
Our Board of Directors has 16 members. The Board has two standing committees: the Audit
selection of the highest
Committee and the Human Resources and Corporate Governance (HR&CG&) Committee. Both
governance body
committees are made up entirely of independent directors. Directors are elected at our annual
general meeting of shareholders and serve until the next year's annual meeting of shareholders or
until a successor is elected or appointed.
In view of the Corporation's objectives and strategic activities, it is important that the Board has
strong experience with environmental and corporate social responsibility issues and an understanding
of human resources related matters of large international companies. With respect to diversity, the
objective pursued by the Board is to have a variation of age, gender, expertise, social background,
ethnicity and nationality.
For additional insight refer to page 26 of our 2024 Annual Information Formand page 88
of our2023 Management Proxy Circular.
2-11
Chair of the highest
Alain Bouchard is the founder and serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board, he holds no other
governance body
positions within the organization.
2-12
External initiatives
ACT have incorporated the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals within our Sustainability
Framework pillars of Planet, People and Prosperity and global sustainability priorities.
2-13
Delegation of
Our Board of Directors oversees the planning, progress, and achievement of the company's strategic
responsibility for
climate objectives, and meets quarterly to discuss and monitor progress. As currently structured,
managing impacts
ACT's Board has the ultimate responsibility for the oversight of sustainability-related issues, including
climate change. Specifically, it is responsible for overseeing all risks material to the business and
ensuring that effective mitigation strategies are in place. The Board also approves the company's
climate-related goals, commitments, policies, management systems, and external disclosures.
More specifically, our climate-related goals are developed by the Executive Leadership Team and
approved by the Board of Directors. Although each target is championed by an Executive Sponsor,
our business units play an integral role in implementing the changes we wish to see. Through
our decentralized model, our business units are empowered and able to seize additional relevant
opportunities and pursue actions as they see fit (expansion of renewable fuel offers, purchase of
renewable electricity, installation of energy management systems, procurement of specific lighting,
etc.).
Our Human Resources and Corporate Governance Committee ("HR&CG"), composed of Board
members, helps the Board fulfill its responsibilities related to the company's sustainability strategy
and climate-related issues. More specifically, the charter of the HR&CG states that this committee
assumes duties and responsibilities related to Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance,
including policies, goals, and targets on climate risks and opportunities.
As part of this mandate, the HR&CG reviews and advises the Board on key items for approval,
including ACT's climate-related commitments and sustainability report. The HR&CG also informs the
Board of ACT's progress on any externally facing sustainability-related commitments and/or targets,
including those related to climate change. The HR&CG also meets quarterly to review Executive
Sponsors progress on our climate-related goals and proposals, and updates to our strategy.
For additional insight regarding the oversight and management of sustainability at Couche-Tard refer
to pages 40-42in our 2024Sustainability Report.
2-14
Role of the highest
Our sustainability work is headed by our Board of Directors, which oversees targets, programs, risks,
governance body in
performance and reporting.
sustainability reporting
For additional insight regarding the process for reviewing and approving Couche-Tard's sustainability
information refer to pages 32, 41-42 in our 2024 Sustainability Report.
2-15
Conflicts of interest
In accordance with applicable law, each Director is required to disclose to the Board any potential
conflict of interest he or she may have in a matter before the Board or a committee thereof at the
beginning of the Board or committee meeting. A Director who is in a potential conflict of interest
must not attend any part of the meeting during which the matter is discussed or participate in a vote
on such matter.
For additional insight refer to page 38 in our 2023 Management Proxy Circular.
2-16
Collective knowledge of
Both ACT management and the Board are involved in identifying and prioritizing risks through the
the highest governance
Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) process, which includes identification of sustainability risks.
body
For additional insight refer to page 44 in our 2024 Sustainability Report.
2
GRI Code
Description
Disclosures
2-17
Governance structure
The HR&CG Committee is responsible for orientation and ongoing education of Directors. Our
continuing education program for Directors is structured to broaden their knowledge of the
Corporation and the industry and keep them up to date on company initiatives. Methods of
education include: newsfeeds, ongoing presentations, annual strategic meeting, committee specific
presentation, annual in-depth session and other seminars and programs. In 2024, members of the
Board participated in the following sustainability-related presentations and events:
• Presentation on IT cyber security and risk
• Presentation on fuel market and trends
For additional insight refer to pages 41-42 of our 2023 Management Proxy Circular.
2-18
Evaluation of the
The HR&CG Committee is responsible for orientation and ongoing education of Directors. Our
performance of the
continuing education program for Directors is structured to broaden their knowledge of the
highest governance
Corporation and the industry and keep them up to date on company initiatives. Methods of
body
education include: newsfeeds, ongoing presentations, annual strategic meeting, committee specific
presentation, annual in-depth session and other seminars and programs. In 2024, members of the
Board participated in the following sustainability-related presentations and events:
• Presentation on IT cyber security and risk
• Presentation on fuel market and trends
For additional insight refer to page 41-42 of our 2023 Management Proxy Circular.
2-19
Remuneration policies
The executive compensation program includes base pay and variable pay, comprised of a Short-
Term Incentive program (STIP) and Long-term Incentive Program (LTIP). A significant portion of our
executive team's STIP compensation is linked to the achievement of our business goals and priorities
(performance), including sustainability.
For additional insight refer to page 51 in our 2024 Sustainability Report.
2-20
Process to determine
The Board has given the HR&CG Committee the mandate to, among other things, review and
remuneration
recommend senior executive compensation components and policies, to ensure that they are
consistent with best practices while also considering new compensation trends. The process for
determining remuneration involves 5 steps, including:
• Review compensation program
• Set performance targets and objectives
• Conduct an ongoing review of the market and performance
• Assess corporate and individual performance
• Awarded compensation
The HR&CG Committee has retained Willis Towers Watson since 2012 as an independent
compensation consultant. Willis Towers Watson advises the HRCG Committee on the competitiveness
of our executive compensation program and reviews the compensation components and incentive
plan design and metrics to make sure they continue to be appropriate. The external consultant
conducts this review every two years and completed its last review in 2022. Their review addressed
base salary, short-term incentives and long-term-incentives, and the results were used to assess any
potential gap between the market median and internal compensation levels.
For additional insight please refer to page 68-69 of our 2023 Management Proxy Circular.
2-22
Statement on
A letter from Alain Bouchard, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board and Brian Hannasch,
sustainable
President and Chief Executive Officer are included in our 2024 Sustainability Report (pages 4-5).
development strategy
2-23
Policy commitments
ACT's core values include:
• One Team: We work together to make it easier for our customers and colleagues. We stay humble
and celebrate shared successes. We have fun and care for each other.
• Do the Right Thing: We act with honesty & integrity. We are inclusive: we treat each other, our
customers, and our suppliers with respect. We strive towards a cleaner, safer, equitable workplace
and planet.
• Take Ownership: We treat the business as our own. We seek out problems, act quickly to solve
them, and deliver better results. We take responsibility, and when we make mistakes, we learn from
them.
• Play to Win: We challenge ourselves to play offense, not defense, which means we need to be quick
and innovative. We show up every day ready and committed to make an impact using our talents
and hard work.
Although many of our customers still depend on fossil fuels, we are committed to enabling a low- carbon future by expanding our offering of renewable fuels and electric vehicle charging, while reducing our own emissions and resource use. We're also improving our food and beverage choices to support a more sustainable food chain. We engage with suppliers through a due diligence process to understand and assess supplier programs.
All our team members have been asked to engage with these values and share them with our customers and communities. It is important that they are more than just words: they are values that we live by and values that inform all our actions and business decisions as we strive to fulfill our mission of making our customers' lives a little easier every day.
For more information regarding our policies for responsible business conduct, please refer to disclosure 2-26.
3
GRI Code
Description
Disclosures
2-26
Mechanisms for seeking
ACT has both a Whistleblower Policy and our Corporation's Ethics Code of Conduct.
advice and raising
Adopted by our Board of Directors, the purpose of the Whistleblower Policy and Procedures is to
concerns
ensure that all directors, officers and employees have the means to report complaints or concerns
regarding material financial matters, compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and
violations of the Corporation's Ethics Code of Conduct, while at the same time providing protection
against retaliation for reports made in good faith.
Whistleblower Policy: The procedures set forth in the Whistleblower Policy set forth how and
where to submit a complaint or concern, who deals with a complaint and how that complaint will be
handled, processed and documented. The Policy also describes the standards and principles that will
govern the processing of all complaints and concerns whether they are received from people within
the Company or external parties.
Code of Conduct: Our Human Resources and Corporate Governance Committee is responsible for
monitoring compliance with our Ethics Code of Conduct. All management level and above employees
undergo an annual certification process, and all new employees are required to read and sign the
Ethics Code of Conduct as part of their onboarding process.
ACT also has a Hotline for the purposes of reporting unethical or inappropriate behaviour that could
harm our people or our business. Reports can be made anonymously by contacting our ACT Hotline
using a local toll-free number or via the web.
For additional information, please see our Ethics and Compliance page.
2-28
Membership
ACT is a member of the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), which provides key
associations
industry research, identifies issues facing convenience retailers, and helps convenience retail industry
operators grow their businesses and respond to changing markets.
2-29
Approach to
stakeholder
engagement
ACT engages the following stakeholder groups: customers, employees, suppliers, NGOs, communities & governments, investors.
For additional insight refer to page 33 of our 2024 Sustainability Reportwhich outlines the methods by which we engage with stakeholders.
GRI 3: Material Topics
3-2
List of material topics
ACT's materiality matrix identifies the following 5 material topics as being most important: fuel,
energy, diversity & inclusion, packaging & waste, workplace safety. For the full list of topics, please
refer to page 34 in our2024 Sustainability Report.
In 2024, the Executive Leadership reviewed the matrix and based on that discussion, "Community Engagement" increased significantly in our relevance to our company, "Data and Cybersecurity" continues to increase in importance, while "Responsible Marketing" remains important and at medium relevance for Couche-Tard.
GRI 201: Economic Performance
201-1
Direct economic
• Revenues (in M$ U.S.): 69,264
value generated and
• Operating expenses (in M$ U.S.): 8,288
distributed
201-2
Financial implications
As part of our journey this year, we have revised our goals to align them with a clear ambition to
and other risks and
reduce our own emissions as well as to support our customers in moving toward a lower carbon
opportunities due to
emissions environment.
climate change
We decided to move our reporting toward the disclosure standards set by the International
Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and more specifically, IFRS S2. Every year, we continue to
enhance our disclosures and strengthen our business strategy. In this year's report, we now include
material sources of Scope 1 and 2 emissions, as well as our most material sources of Scope 3
emissions.
We also continue to build on our qualitative climate scenario analysis process along with steps to
enhance our understanding of and response to identified climate-related risks, and we have taken
steps toward a more detailed quantitative assessment of our transition risks and opportunities. This
exercise continues to provide us with insights and a robust foundation from which we can address
climate-related risks and opportunities across our operations while supporting the transition to a
lower carbon economy. For details of this analysis refer to pages 40-51 in our 2024 Sustainability
Report.
GRI 302: Energy
302-1
Energy consumption
• Total energy consumed within the organization (MWh): 2,701,245
within the organization
• Direct energy (f) MWh: 510,719
• Indirect energy (h) MWh: 2,190,526
Please see page 53 in our 2024 Sustainability Reportfor footnotes.
302-3
Energy intensity
• Energy intensity by site (MWh per site): 234
• Energy reduction performance by site as a percentage (%): (0.5%)
4
GRI Code
Description
Disclosures
GRI 303: Water and Effluents
303-1
Interactions with water
We continue to take steps towards saving water at all our car wash sites and to monitor
as a shared resource
developments in relevant regulations. In North America, in 2024, we installed new Water Recycling
(Water Reclaim) units at 29 new-to-industry locations. We also recently installed RO Reject Recovery
water systems at over 40 locations and are using that water on specific wash cycles in Reload
installations. This combined work will lead to an estimated savings of 217.3 million litres of water per
year.
In Europe, we installed completely new or upgraded Water Reclaim systems at 24 locations. In Ireland,
all new-to-industry car washes include water recycling systems, recycling up to 80% of washing water
used, bringing the number of stations with such systems from 20 to 23 (up from 18% to 20% of the
network).
For additional details refer to page 17 of our 2024 Sustainability Report.
303-3
Water withdrawal
• Water withdrawn (megalitres): 11,273
• Water intensity by site (megalitres): 1.7
• Water reduction performance by site (%): 4.7%
For additional details refer to pages 52-53 of our 2024 Sustainability Report.
GRI 305: Emissions
305-1
Direct (Scope 1)
In 2024, our direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions equal 173,458 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.
GHG emissions
For additional details, please refer to page 49-51 and 52-53 of our 2024 Sustainability Report.
305-2
Energy indirect
In 2024, our indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions equal 674,834 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.
(Scope 2)
For additional details, please refer to page 49-51 and 52-53 of our 2024 Sustainability Report.
GHG emissions
305-3
Other indirect
Change to: During 2023, we completed a screening-level assessment to better understand our
(Scope 3)
relevant Scope 3 emission categories, in line with the GHG Protocol Corporate Value Chain (Scope
GHG emissions
3) Standard. Results from this screening exercise revealed that, in total, upstream emissions from
purchased goods and services (more specifically fuel and merchandise) and downstream emissions
from the use of sold products (fuel), were identified as material categories and disclosed in this report
for 2024.
Therefore, this report includes Scope 3 emissions for:
- Category 1: Purchased goods and services (fuel and merchandise only)
- Category 11: Use of sold products (fuel only)
- In 2024, those emissions were 152,705,786 metric tonnes (t) CO2e.
2024 Sustainability Report(page 49-51)
305-4
GHG emissions intensity
• GHG emission intensity by site: 70.4 tCO2e
• GHG reduction performance by site (%): 2.7%
305-5
Reduction of GHG
For an overview of our energy reduction measures refer to page 18 in our 2024 Sustainability Report.
emissions
GRI 403: Occupational Health and Safety
403-1
Occupational health
Our Global HSE Strategy focuses around a common goal: Keeping people safe. We are continuously
and safety management
improving our programs, procedures, training, and facilities to ensure a safe and healthy working
system
environment. Globally, we are governed by the presiding bodies in each country where we operate,
such as OSHA in the United States, CCOHS in Canada, and others.
403-2
Hazard identification,
In efforts to ensure a safe work environment, our Global HSE Strategy includes data collection from
risk assessment, and
all company-owned stores into a central case system on three broad categories: Injuries, crime, and
incident investigation
property damage.
For injury tracking, we use lagging indicators of incident classification to focus our efforts on the
most prevalent risks. In North America, in FY23 we developed a standardized root cause investigative
program to be performed after incidents which cause employee injury. This was in the early stages
of adoption at the close of the year. In Europe, we implemented a common framework focusing on
a safe working environment, called a WEAT audit. Compliance is followed up through audits and a
percentage score.
In taking steps to protect team members from harassment and assault, we deploy country specific
programs based on identified needs. For example, through a survey, our Norwegian diversity and
inclusion team detected higher than anticipated and indicated in HSE reporting aggressions towards
our team members. To address this, a harassment combat framework was created by our European
HSE teams. As part of this program, a simplified QR-based reporting mechanism was introduced,
making it easier to report this type of unacceptable behaviour, and giving us better visibility into a
previously untracked issue. The QR code solution will also be evaluated for other HSE uses.
403-3
Occupational health
We know that when team members are healthy, they are ready to provide the best possible
services
customer experience. Keeping in mind the differences between social benefits generally provided
in Europe vs North America, we strive to provide needed services to our team members. We also
offer an employee assistance program, an on-demandphone-based hotline service which provides
crisis counseling, as well as other directive services for financial or legal help, daycare sourcing, and
others. Lastly, there are multiple levels of health insurance available for employees and their families,
including the use of HSA or FSA funds.
5
GRI Code
Description
Disclosures
403-4
Worker participation,
In North America, we created Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) networks that focus on
consultation, and
communication between and among business units which closely resemble established processes
communication on
in Europe. In this network, team members at multiple levels of operations are empowered to
occupational health and
elevate safety-related concerns in addition to the standard case management process, as well
safety
as communicate best practices for safe work. Each North American business unit has a Region
Operations Director, several market managers, and a team member in each sore, all committed to
communicating with each other about safe working practices and existing risks.
403-5
Worker training on
All new employees receive training approximately 5 hours of safety training at the time of hire,
occupational health and
depending on local requirements. Topics include general safety, ladder safety, lifting safety, and food
safety
safety. Approximately 3 hours of this is considered gamified training: 2 hours max for Safety Star
and 1 hour max for Food Safety Hero. In addition to centralized training on age restricted sales, each
Business Unit maintains locally applicable training around the sale of age restricted products.
403-6
Promotion of worker
We offer an employee assistance program, an on-demandphone-based hotline service which
health
provides crisis counseling, as well as other directive services for financial or legal help, daycare
sourcing, and others. Lastly, there are multiple levels of health insurance available for employees and
their families, including the use of HSA or FSA funds.
403-7
Prevention and
We engage with suppliers through a due diligence process to understand and assess supplier
mitigation of
programs. We look at business integrity, quality, health and safety, labour conditions, human rights,
occupational health and
environmental issues, and ethical practices, among other topics. In the U.S. and Canada, we have
safety impacts directly
clauses on environmental issues, safety, security, and ethics. In Europe, suppliers are required to
linked by business
complete our supplier declaration to attest their commitment of compliance to our requirements,
relationships
which includes our environmental, social, and governance expectations.
403-9
Work-related injuries
• Fatalities (number): 3
• High consequence work-related injuries (number): 44
• Rate of high consequence work-related injuries (rate): 0.064
• Recordable work-related injuries (number): 1,698
• Rate of recordable work-related injuries (rate): 2.5
GRI 404: Training and Education
404-2
Programs for upgrading
Developing our people is always a top priority for us. We strive to create a culture that fosters the
employee skills and
growth of our team members and provides a warm and safe environment for them to flourish. We
transition assistance
continuously work to improve our onboarding and training programs globally, with our values at the
programs
forefront of everything we do.
To date, 4,295 store managers have completed the Store Manager
Leadership Development program, a testament to their individual growth and our commitment to their professional development. This program includes six in-person and six on-the-job experiences, and is updated regularly. With the in-person component largely concluded, the program is available through virtual delivery allowing new managers or those who need to make up classes to attend without strain on the business units.
Following the previous year's successful launch of Circle K Safety Star, we have integrated this training into the onboarding program for store employees. This interactive mobile app-based training provides game play opportunities for store team members to learn more about workplace injuries, as well as why we care that they work in a safe manner and the consequences of poor safety practices. This past year, over 24,000 team members played the game 436,000 times.
For an overview of our employee programs and initiatives, please refer to page 29 in our 2024 Sustainability Report.
GRI 405: Diversity and equal opportunity
405-1
Diversity of governance
• Total females (number): 55,077
bodies and employees
• Total U.S. females (number): 39,210
•
Total Canada females (number): 4,909
•
Total Europe and other regions females (number): 10,958
• Female (as %) of total employees: 56.6%%
• Female (as %) of executive leadership: 31.6%
• Female (as %) of total senior management: 23.9%
• Female (as %) of management: 62.0%
• Percentage (%) of non-management: 55.9%
• Ethnic minority background % employees U.S.: 40.9%
• Ethnic minority background % management employees U.S.: 29.7%
• Ethnic minority background % non-management employees U.S.: 42.4%
GRI 413: Local Communities
413-1 Operations with 100% of our business units have a local community engagement program. local community
engagement, impact assessments, and development programs
6
GRI Code
Description
Disclosures
GRI 414: Supplier Social Assessment
414-1
New suppliers that were
We engage with suppliers through a due diligence process to understand and assess supplier
screened using social
programs. We look at business integrity, quality, health and safety, staffing conditions, human rights,
criteria
environmental issues, and ethical practices, among other topics.
For additional insight refer to page 36 in our 2024 Sustainability Report.
GRI 416: Customer Health and Safety
416-1
Assessment of the
health and safety
impacts of product and
service categories
Data unavailable at time of reporting - Our foodservice suppliers and private brand production facilities adhere to food safety standards and procedures that align with Global Food Safety Initiative standards. Unannounced food safety audits are conducted to ensure and validate on-site food safety, and non-compliance matters are addressed by working closely with our stores and following up on corrective actions.
GRI 417: Marketing and labeling
417-1
Requirements for
Our foodservice suppliers and private brand production facilities adhere to food safety standards and
product and service
procedures that align with Global Food Safety Initiative standards. We have also started a food safety
information and
digitization journey to provide accurate and up to date food information to stores and customers,
labeling
securing compliance and efficiencies for in store information and labelling, in addition to automatic
temperature measurements.
For additional insight refer to page 30 in our 2024 Sustainability Report.
7
