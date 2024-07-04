Sustainable
Food Retailers & Distributors
Accounting Metric
Category
Unit of measure
Code
Disclosures
Energy Management
Fleet fuel consumed,
Quantitative
Gigajoules (GJ),
FB-FR-110a.1
1,263,229 GJ consumed (this consumption is related
percentage renewable
Percentage (%)
to our in house logistic fleet)
(1) Operational energy
Quantitative
Gigajoules (GJ),
FB-FR-130a.1
(1) Total energy consumed within the organization
consumed, (2) percentage
Percentage (%)
9,724,482 GJ.
grid electricity, (3)
(2) Approximately 80% of our operational energy
percentage renewable
consumed is electricity and the majority of that comes
from grid with some on-site generation.
(3) The solar panels on sites piloted in 2023 are
online, generating 328 kWh and $56,000 in annual
savings. We continue to analyze the data to determine
future actions and investments, to help us reduce our
load on local electrical grids by using green energy
supplements. We currently have renewable electricity
in select markets including solar parks in Northern
Tier and Lithuania and a number of business units have
certificates of origin to ensure the electricity is coming
from water, wind, sun or biomass.
Discussion of strategy to
Discussion
N/A
FB-FR-430a.3
We engage with suppliers through a due diligence
manage environmental
and Analysis
process to understand and assess supplier
and social risks within the
programs. We look at business integrity, quality,
supply chain, including
health and safety, staffing conditions, human rights,
animal welfare
environmental issues, and ethical practices, among
other topics. For additional details refer to page 36
in our2024 Sustainability Report.
1
Accounting Metric
Category
Unit of measure
Code
Disclosures
Discussion of strategies to
Discussion
N/A
FB-FR-430a.4
In 2024, driving our work to reach a 25% improvement
reduce the environmental
and Analysis
in our packaging compared to our 2020 baseline, we
impact of packaging
gathered data globally on current branded packaging
specifications, measuring our progress to date. The
results show that we have already exceeded our
2025 goal, with 32% of our packaging portfolio by
weight meeting our sustainable attributes: recycled
content, certified materials, reusability, or compostable
materials.
Additionally, we continue to look for ways to recycle
our materials, reduce our use of plastics, and support
local recycling initiatives. Leveraging learnings from
our European operations and seeking to improve
our diversion of cardboard, we installed small format
cardboard balers at 15 of our U.S. sites. In a few short
months, these locations collected and recycled 13.5
tons of cardboard, reduced waste pickups by 46%,
and improved costs by 69%. The fewer pickups
equates to a reduction in emissions of approximately
1,200 kg of CO2. We continue to monitor these
sites to understand efficiency for store teams, cost
optimization and diversion rates. Based on these
results, this program could be expanded to more
stations in North America.
Single-use plastic water bottles are another important
focus. In North America, we partner with Niagara
on private-label purified spring water. Year after
year, they have been working to reduce the amount
of plastic used to make these bottles. In 2024, they
further decreased the plastic content by 6.2%, bringing
our bottle plastic weight down to just 6.9 grams.
This makes it the lightest bottle on the market! Given
that we sell over 161 million bottles each year, this will
equate to a reduction of 74 tons in plastic waste for
the year ahead.
For additional information refer to page 14 and 16
in our2024 Sustainability Report.
Food & Retailer
Number of
Quantitative
Number
FB-FR-000.A
• Total number of retail locations: 16,700
(1) retail locations and
• Total number of distribution centres: 3 (for one
(2) distribution centers
of the three we have full opertional control and
for the other two a supplier operate the distribution
center)
Number of vehicles
Quantitative
Number
FB-FR-000.C
676
in commercial fleet
Oil & Gas
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Gross global Scope 1
Quantitative Metric tons (t)
EM-RM-110a.1
173,458 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.
emissions, percentage
CO2e, Percentage
covered under emissions
(%)
limiting regulations
2
Accounting Metric
Category
Unit of measure
Code
Disclosures
Discussion of long-term
Discussion
N/A
EM-RM-110a.2
This year we have replaced our calendar 2025 Fuel and
and short-term strategy
and Analysis
Energy goals with an approach to reduce our Scope
or plan to manage Scope 1
1 and Scope 2 emissions from energy consumption,
emissions, emissions
while continuing to grow the accessibility of our global
reduction targets, and an
renewable energy dispensers for our customers.
analysis of performance
This combined goal also retains our focus on energy
against those targets
consumption, a key handle for GHG emissions within
our control. Our updated goals are straightforward: to
commercialize sustainable fuel offers to our customers
that are available to us as a retailer, to remain
competitive, and to make a meaningful difference
within our control in the role that we play in reducing
greenhouse gas emissions.
In line with our new calendar 2025 goals, we have
also aligned our 2030 ambition with updated targets
to further align with this mindset. As such, our 2030
climate-related ambitions are also two-sided with
actions on our Scope 1 and 2 emissions from energy
consumption and an investment commitment in capital
expenditures to increase the accessibility of our global
renewable energy dispensers for our customers,
contributing to the global decarbonization of the
planet.
Fuel and Energy 2030 Ambitions
• Carbon neutral for Scope 1 and 2 net emissions from
energy consumption including the use of carbon
credits
• Investment of $1 billion in renewable projects
supporting our Scope 1 and 2 emissions ambitions,
and also resulting in 10,000 dispensers across our
network between 2020 and 2030.
For additional details refer to page 11 and 47 in our
2024 Sustainability Report.
Water Management
- Total fresh water withdrawn, (2) percentage recycled, (3) percentage in regions with High or Extremely High Baseline Water Stress
Quantitative Thousand cubic
EM-RM-140a.1
(1) Water withdrawn 11,273,000 m3.
meters (m3),
Percentage (%)
Workforce Health & Safety
(1) Total recordable incident Quantitative Rate
EM-RM-320a.1
Please refer to the data table on pages 52-53 in our
rate (TRIR), (2) fatality rate,
2024 Sustainability Report.
and (3) near miss frequency
rate (NMFR) for (a) full-time
employees and (b) contract
employees
Discussion of management
Discussion
N/A
systems used to integrate a
and Analysis
culture of safety
EM-RM-320a.2 We are committed to ensuring a safe and healthy working environment for our team members. To this end, we are continuously improving our programs, actions, and training to reduce workplace incidents. Our global Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) strategy includes a standardized global reporting system. In addition, we identify safety risks and close gaps where needed. Over the past year, we have consolidated injury data across our global network. The increased clarity has enabled a more focused and rapid response to workplace issues.
Please refer to our2024 Sustainability Report(Workplace Safety, Anti-HarassmentCampaign and Kindness Day, Reducing Work-RelatedIncidents sections).
3
Accounting Metric
Category
Unit of measure
Code
Disclosures
Management of the Legal & Regulatory Environment
Discussion of corporate
Discussion
N/A
EM-RM-530a.1
As outlined in our Annual Information Form, we are
positions related to
and Analysis
committed to, and thrive on, being a responsible
government regulations
retailer. Couche-Tard has expertise in providing age
and/or policy proposals
restricted products and follows strict legal requirements
that address environmental
in markets where it is permitted, including alcohol,
and social factors affecting
lottery, tobacco, other tobacco products, products
the industry
containing cannabis (through a licensed store) and
products containing cannabidiol (CBD). We follow
all laws and regulations that apply to us and hold
all of the required licences and permits for selling
these items.
We also follow all appropriate antitrust and competition laws and regulations that relate to our size and the pricing of our products and services, among other things, as well as price regulations that apply to products like road transportation fuel, milk and alcohol.
Additionally, as a member of the National Association of Convenience stores (NACS), our corporate positions are aligned with those of this industry association.
4
