Accounting Metric Category Unit of measure Code Disclosures

Discussion of long-term Discussion N/A EM-RM-110a.2 This year we have replaced our calendar 2025 Fuel and

and short-term strategy and Analysis Energy goals with an approach to reduce our Scope

or plan to manage Scope 1 1 and Scope 2 emissions from energy consumption,

emissions, emissions while continuing to grow the accessibility of our global

reduction targets, and an renewable energy dispensers for our customers.

analysis of performance This combined goal also retains our focus on energy

against those targets consumption, a key handle for GHG emissions within

our control. Our updated goals are straightforward: to

commercialize sustainable fuel offers to our customers

that are available to us as a retailer, to remain

competitive, and to make a meaningful difference

within our control in the role that we play in reducing

greenhouse gas emissions.

In line with our new calendar 2025 goals, we have

also aligned our 2030 ambition with updated targets

to further align with this mindset. As such, our 2030

climate-related ambitions are also two-sided with

actions on our Scope 1 and 2 emissions from energy

consumption and an investment commitment in capital

expenditures to increase the accessibility of our global

renewable energy dispensers for our customers,

contributing to the global decarbonization of the

planet.

Fuel and Energy 2030 Ambitions

• Carbon neutral for Scope 1 and 2 net emissions from

energy consumption including the use of carbon

credits

• Investment of $1 billion in renewable projects

supporting our Scope 1 and 2 emissions ambitions,

and also resulting in 10,000 dispensers across our

network between 2020 and 2030.

For additional details refer to page 11 and 47 in our

2024 Sustainability Report.