Energy Management

Fleet fuel consumed,

Quantitative

Gigajoules (GJ),

FB-FR-110a.1

1,263,229 GJ consumed (this consumption is related

percentage renewable

Percentage (%)

to our in house logistic fleet)

(1) Operational energy

Quantitative

Gigajoules (GJ),

FB-FR-130a.1

(1) Total energy consumed within the organization

consumed, (2) percentage

Percentage (%)

9,724,482 GJ.

grid electricity, (3)

(2) Approximately 80% of our operational energy

percentage renewable

consumed is electricity and the majority of that comes

from grid with some on-site generation.

(3) The solar panels on sites piloted in 2023 are

online, generating 328 kWh and $56,000 in annual

savings. We continue to analyze the data to determine

future actions and investments, to help us reduce our

load on local electrical grids by using green energy

supplements. We currently have renewable electricity

in select markets including solar parks in Northern

Tier and Lithuania and a number of business units have

certificates of origin to ensure the electricity is coming

from water, wind, sun or biomass.

Discussion of strategy to

Discussion

N/A

FB-FR-430a.3

We engage with suppliers through a due diligence

manage environmental

and Analysis

process to understand and assess supplier

and social risks within the

programs. We look at business integrity, quality,

supply chain, including

health and safety, staffing conditions, human rights,

animal welfare

environmental issues, and ethical practices, among

other topics. For additional details refer to page 36

in our2024 Sustainability Report.

Accounting Metric

Category

Unit of measure

Code

Disclosures

Discussion of strategies to

Discussion

N/A

FB-FR-430a.4

In 2024, driving our work to reach a 25% improvement

reduce the environmental

and Analysis

in our packaging compared to our 2020 baseline, we

impact of packaging

gathered data globally on current branded packaging

specifications, measuring our progress to date. The

results show that we have already exceeded our

2025 goal, with 32% of our packaging portfolio by

weight meeting our sustainable attributes: recycled

content, certified materials, reusability, or compostable

materials.

Additionally, we continue to look for ways to recycle

our materials, reduce our use of plastics, and support

local recycling initiatives. Leveraging learnings from

our European operations and seeking to improve

our diversion of cardboard, we installed small format

cardboard balers at 15 of our U.S. sites. In a few short

months, these locations collected and recycled 13.5

tons of cardboard, reduced waste pickups by 46%,

and improved costs by 69%. The fewer pickups

equates to a reduction in emissions of approximately

1,200 kg of CO2. We continue to monitor these

sites to understand efficiency for store teams, cost

optimization and diversion rates. Based on these

results, this program could be expanded to more

stations in North America.

Single-use plastic water bottles are another important

focus. In North America, we partner with Niagara

on private-label purified spring water. Year after

year, they have been working to reduce the amount

of plastic used to make these bottles. In 2024, they

further decreased the plastic content by 6.2%, bringing

our bottle plastic weight down to just 6.9 grams.

This makes it the lightest bottle on the market! Given

that we sell over 161 million bottles each year, this will

equate to a reduction of 74 tons in plastic waste for

the year ahead.

For additional information refer to page 14 and 16

in our2024 Sustainability Report.

Food & Retailer

Number of

Quantitative

Number

FB-FR-000.A

• Total number of retail locations: 16,700

(1) retail locations and

• Total number of distribution centres: 3 (for one

(2) distribution centers

of the three we have full opertional control and

for the other two a supplier operate the distribution

center)

Number of vehicles

Quantitative

Number

FB-FR-000.C

676

in commercial fleet

Oil & Gas

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Gross global Scope 1

Quantitative Metric tons (t)

EM-RM-110a.1

173,458 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.

emissions, percentage

CO2e, Percentage

covered under emissions

(%)

limiting regulations

Accounting Metric

Category

Unit of measure

Code

Disclosures

Discussion of long-term

Discussion

N/A

EM-RM-110a.2

This year we have replaced our calendar 2025 Fuel and

and short-term strategy

and Analysis

Energy goals with an approach to reduce our Scope

or plan to manage Scope 1

1 and Scope 2 emissions from energy consumption,

emissions, emissions

while continuing to grow the accessibility of our global

reduction targets, and an

renewable energy dispensers for our customers.

analysis of performance

This combined goal also retains our focus on energy

against those targets

consumption, a key handle for GHG emissions within

our control. Our updated goals are straightforward: to

commercialize sustainable fuel offers to our customers

that are available to us as a retailer, to remain

competitive, and to make a meaningful difference

within our control in the role that we play in reducing

greenhouse gas emissions.

In line with our new calendar 2025 goals, we have

also aligned our 2030 ambition with updated targets

to further align with this mindset. As such, our 2030

climate-related ambitions are also two-sided with

actions on our Scope 1 and 2 emissions from energy

consumption and an investment commitment in capital

expenditures to increase the accessibility of our global

renewable energy dispensers for our customers,

contributing to the global decarbonization of the

planet.

Fuel and Energy 2030 Ambitions

• Carbon neutral for Scope 1 and 2 net emissions from

energy consumption including the use of carbon

credits

• Investment of $1 billion in renewable projects

supporting our Scope 1 and 2 emissions ambitions,

and also resulting in 10,000 dispensers across our

network between 2020 and 2030.

For additional details refer to page 11 and 47 in our

2024 Sustainability Report.

Water Management

  1. Total fresh water withdrawn, (2) percentage recycled, (3) percentage in regions with High or Extremely High Baseline Water Stress

Quantitative Thousand cubic

EM-RM-140a.1

(1) Water withdrawn 11,273,000 m3.

meters (m3),

Percentage (%)

Workforce Health & Safety

(1) Total recordable incident Quantitative Rate

EM-RM-320a.1

Please refer to the data table on pages 52-53 in our

rate (TRIR), (2) fatality rate,

2024 Sustainability Report.

and (3) near miss frequency

rate (NMFR) for (a) full-time

employees and (b) contract

employees

Discussion of management

Discussion

N/A

systems used to integrate a

and Analysis

culture of safety

EM-RM-320a.2 We are committed to ensuring a safe and healthy working environment for our team members. To this end, we are continuously improving our programs, actions, and training to reduce workplace incidents. Our global Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) strategy includes a standardized global reporting system. In addition, we identify safety risks and close gaps where needed. Over the past year, we have consolidated injury data across our global network. The increased clarity has enabled a more focused and rapid response to workplace issues.

Please refer to our2024 Sustainability Report(Workplace Safety, Anti-HarassmentCampaign and Kindness Day, Reducing Work-RelatedIncidents sections).

Accounting Metric

Category

Unit of measure

Code

Disclosures

Management of the Legal & Regulatory Environment

Discussion of corporate

Discussion

N/A

EM-RM-530a.1

As outlined in our Annual Information Form, we are

positions related to

and Analysis

committed to, and thrive on, being a responsible

government regulations

retailer. Couche-Tard has expertise in providing age

and/or policy proposals

restricted products and follows strict legal requirements

that address environmental

in markets where it is permitted, including alcohol,

and social factors affecting

lottery, tobacco, other tobacco products, products

the industry

containing cannabis (through a licensed store) and

products containing cannabidiol (CBD). We follow

all laws and regulations that apply to us and hold

all of the required licences and permits for selling

these items.

We also follow all appropriate antitrust and competition laws and regulations that relate to our size and the pricing of our products and services, among other things, as well as price regulations that apply to products like road transportation fuel, milk and alcohol.

Additionally, as a member of the National Association of Convenience stores (NACS), our corporate positions are aligned with those of this industry association.

