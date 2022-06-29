Alimentation Couche Tard : 2022 Annual Information Form

Forward-looking statements

This annual information form includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws of Canada. Any statement in this annual information form that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. When used in this annual information form, the words "believe", "could", "should", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

It is important to know that the forward-looking statements in this document describe the Corporation's expectations as at June 28, 2022, which are not guarantees of the future performance of Couche-Tard or its industry, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Couche-Tard's or the industry's outlook, actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements.

Couche-Tard's actual results could be materially different from its expectations if known or unknown risks affect its business, or if its estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. A change affecting an assumption can also have an impact on other interrelated assumptions, which could increase or diminish the effect of the change. As a result, the Corporation cannot guarantee that any forward- looking statement will materialize and, accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements do not take into account the effect that transactions or special items announced or occurring after the statements are made may have on Couche-Tard's business. For example, they do not include sales of assets, monetization, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or transactions, asset write-downs, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of our business and geographies or other charges announced or occurring after forward-looking statements are made.

Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The foregoing risks and uncertainties include the risks set forth under "Business Risks" starting on page 33 in our annual MD&A as well as other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by Couche-Tard with securities regulators in Canada.