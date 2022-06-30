Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
  News
  Summary
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.

2022-06-30
ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : 2022 Green Bond report
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : 2022 Annual Information Form
Alimentation Couche Tard : 2022 Green Bond report

06/30/2022
2022 Green Bond Report

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD

OUR COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

Alimentation Couche-Tard(''Couche-Tard'') is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail. Working with approximately 122,000 people at more than 14,000 locations in 24 countries and territories, we serve over 9 million customers daily.

We are constantly evolving to meet customers' needs, create inclusive and safe workplaces for our people, minimize our impact on the environment and be a trusted neighbour in the communities we serve. We believe that we can play a meaningful role in the journey towards a cleaner and safer future as we strive to become the world's preferred destination for convenience and mobility.

Sustainability as a lens to our business

Pushing forward our commitment to actionable results, we have solidified sustainability as a strategic lens for our business activities in support of a healthier, cleaner and more equitable future for everyone as we strive to make a positive contribution to our people, our planet and its prosperity.

Our sustainability priorities, targets and ambitions are anchored in five focus areas that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. To read more about our sustainability progress in our key focus areas, please view our latest annual sustainability report at https://corpo.couche-tard. com/en/sustainability/.

About our Green Bonds issuance & this report

In May 2021, we issued our first Green Bond offering, the first of its kind by a convenience and fuel retailer. The net proceeds of $346.1M were planned to be used to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, Couche- Tard's new or existing environmentally friendly projects and community initiatives in key areas. To view our Green Bonds framework documentand all related resources from the initial issuance, please visit our dedicated website section here.

This Green Bond report covers the allocation of proceeds to Eligible Projects from May 2019 until the end of Couche-Tard's Fiscal Year ended April 24, 2022. This will complete the allocation of our first Green Bonds.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

PROJECT EVALUATION AND SELECTION

The Green Bond issuance is aimed at financing initiatives which enable a low-carbon and sustainable future through expenditures that align with our desire to contribute to a cleaner and safer world.

As part of the project evaluation and selection, the representatives from relevant business units, the Sustainability team, and the Treasury department were responsible for the assessment and selection of eligible projects, to ensure alignment with this Framework. In addition, all projects that were allocated funding from proceeds of the issuance of our Green Bonds have followed an internal process that includes a review and approval by members of our leadership team.

All of the selected projects meet at least one of the following Green Bond eligibility criteria as defined in our Framework:

  • Clean Transportation
  • Energy Efficiency
  • Renewable Energy
  • Pollution Prevention and Control
  • Sustainable Water and Wastewater Management
  • Green Buildings

With the proceeds from the Green Bonds, we have financed a variety of projects across most eligible categories, ranging from deploying EV chargers, building water-efficient car wash systems, investing in technology to generate energy savings and by increasing our renewable fuels offering.

Quantifying environmental benefits

The eligible projects presented in this Green Bond report cover the period starting 24 months prior to the issuance of the Green Bonds, and include eligible projects completed during Couche-Tard's Fiscal Year 2022.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

GREEN BOND

ALLOCATION

100% of our inaugural Green Bond issuance has been allocated to eligible projects, for a total of $346.1M, across hundreds

of initiatives.

Clean Transportation

Energy Efficiency

Renewable Energy

18% / $62.8M

19% / $66.2M

39% / $134.7M

Pollution Prevention

Sustainable Water and

and Control

Wastewater Management

11% / $38.3M

13% / $44.1M

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

PROJECTED ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS

We expect that all of our initiatives funded by the issuance of the Green Bonds have already yielded or will result, in aggregate, in the following estimated environmental benefits:

Clean Transportation: over 1,000 EV chargers deployed to date in over 250 locations

Energy Efficiency: A 10% decrease of energy intensity from FY20 to FY22.

Renewable Energy: Avoided up to 6.6 million metric tons of CO2 well-to-wheel emissions in the last year

Sustainable Water and Wastewater Management:

upgraded over 500 car washes since FY20, with each system replaced saving an estimated 352,000 litres of water and 9,200 litres of chemicals per year

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 19:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
