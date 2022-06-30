Alimentation Couche Tard : 2022 Green Bond report

Alimentation Couche-Tard(''Couche-Tard'') is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail. Working with approximately 122,000 people at more than 14,000 locations in 24 countries and territories, we serve over 9 million customers daily.

We are constantly evolving to meet customers' needs, create inclusive and safe workplaces for our people, minimize our impact on the environment and be a trusted neighbour in the communities we serve. We believe that we can play a meaningful role in the journey towards a cleaner and safer future as we strive to become the world's preferred destination for convenience and mobility.

Sustainability as a lens to our business

Pushing forward our commitment to actionable results, we have solidified sustainability as a strategic lens for our business activities in support of a healthier, cleaner and more equitable future for everyone as we strive to make a positive contribution to our people, our planet and its prosperity.

Our sustainability priorities, targets and ambitions are anchored in five focus areas that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. To read more about our sustainability progress in our key focus areas, please view our latest annual sustainability report at https://corpo.couche-tard. com/en/sustainability/.