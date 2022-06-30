Alimentation Couche Tard : 2022 Green Bond report

Alimentation Couche-Tard(''Couche-Tard'') is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail. Working with approximately 122,000 people at more than 14,000 locations in 24 countries and territories, we serve over 9 million customers daily.
We are constantly evolving to meet customers' needs, create inclusive and safe workplaces for our people, minimize our impact on the environment and be a trusted neighbour in the communities we serve. We believe that we can play a meaningful role in the journey towards a cleaner and safer future as we strive to become the world's preferred destination for convenience and mobility.
Sustainability as a lens to our business
Pushing forward our commitment to actionable results, we have solidified sustainability as a strategic lens for our business activities in support of a healthier, cleaner and more equitable future for everyone as we strive to make a positive contribution to our people, our planet and its prosperity.
Our sustainability priorities, targets and ambitions are anchored in five focus areas that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. To read more about our sustainability progress in our key focus areas, please view our latest annual sustainability report at https://corpo.couche-tard. com/en/sustainability/.
About our Green Bonds issuance & this report
In May 2021, we issued our first Green Bond offering, the first of its kind by a convenience and fuel retailer. The net proceeds of $346.1M were planned to be used to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, Couche- Tard's new or existing environmentally friendly projects and community initiatives in key areas. To view our Green Bonds framework documentand all related resources from the initial issuance, please visit our dedicated website section here.
This Green Bond report covers the allocation of proceeds to Eligible Projects from May 2019 until the end of Couche-Tard's Fiscal Year ended April 24, 2022. This will complete the allocation of our first Green Bonds.
The Green Bond issuance is aimed at financing initiatives which enable a low-carbon and sustainable future through expenditures that align with our desire to contribute to a cleaner and safer world.
As part of the project evaluation and selection, the representatives from relevant business units, the Sustainability team, and the Treasury department were responsible for the assessment and selection of eligible projects, to ensure alignment with this Framework. In addition, all projects that were allocated funding from proceeds of the issuance of our Green Bonds have followed an internal process that includes a review and approval by members of our leadership team.
All of the selected projects meet at least one of the following Green Bond eligibility criteria as defined in our Framework:
Clean Transportation
Energy Efficiency
Renewable Energy
Pollution Prevention and Control
Sustainable Water and Wastewater Management
Green Buildings
With the proceeds from the Green Bonds, we have financed a variety of projects across most eligible categories, ranging from deploying EV chargers, building water-efficient car wash systems, investing in technology to generate energy savings and by increasing our renewable fuels offering.
Quantifying environmental benefits
The eligible projects presented in this Green Bond report cover the period starting 24 months prior to the issuance of the Green Bonds, and include eligible projects completed during Couche-Tard's Fiscal Year 2022.
