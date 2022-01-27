Alimentation Couche Tard : Circle K Latvia finds an innovative solution for coffee waste

Circle K Latvia has found an innovative end-use for its coffee grounds by working closely with a local start-up Koffeco and a research laboratory at Riga Technical University to produce a prototype of coffee briquettes to be used as fire starters. So far, two tons of coffee grounds have been recycled to help create this innovative product.

Coffee briquettes are not only more environmentally friendly but also more efficient, as coffee grounds release up to 25% more heat during combustion and burn 20% longer than most types of wood. The coffee grounds are processed using state-of-the-art equipment. They are crushed, transformed by high temperatures, broken down, and compacted, resulting in the final product.

At every step of the coffee journey, we are looking for greener and more sustainable solutions. Circle K sites in Latvia sell more than 7 million coffee cups a year, which represents 90 tons of coffee waste. In collaboration with Koffeco, we can implement the final stage in the sustainable coffee life cycle and recycle coffee grounds. Customers will soon be able to purchase coffee briquettes in Latvia's largest stores

Gatis Pavārs, Director of Market Development, Circle K Latvia

To learn more about our commitment to sustainability and waste reduction, you can read about it here or in our 2021 sustainability report.