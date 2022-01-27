Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATD   CA01626P3043

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.

(ATD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Alimentation Couche Tard : Circle K Latvia finds an innovative solution for coffee waste

01/27/2022 | 12:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Circle K Latvia has found an innovative end-use for its coffee grounds by working closely with a local start-up Koffeco and a research laboratory at Riga Technical University to produce a prototype of coffee briquettes to be used as fire starters. So far, two tons of coffee grounds have been recycled to help create this innovative product.

Coffee briquettes are not only more environmentally friendly but also more efficient, as coffee grounds release up to 25% more heat during combustion and burn 20% longer than most types of wood. The coffee grounds are processed using state-of-the-art equipment. They are crushed, transformed by high temperatures, broken down, and compacted, resulting in the final product.

At every step of the coffee journey, we are looking for greener and more sustainable solutions. Circle K sites in Latvia sell more than 7 million coffee cups a year, which represents 90 tons of coffee waste. In collaboration with Koffeco, we can implement the final stage in the sustainable coffee life cycle and recycle coffee grounds. Customers will soon be able to purchase coffee briquettes in Latvia's largest stores

Gatis Pavārs, Director of Market Development, Circle K Latvia

To learn more about our commitment to sustainability and waste reduction, you can read about it here or in our 2021 sustainability report.

Disclaimer

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 17:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 133 M - -
Net income 2022 2 671 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 742 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 40 913 M 41 103 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 98 000
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.
Duration : Period :
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,67 $
Average target price 45,27 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian P. Hannasch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claude Tessier Chief Financial Officer
Alain Bouchard Executive Chairman
Deborah Hall Lefevre Chief Technology Officer
Alex Miller Executive Vice President-Operations North America
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-5.83%41 103
MURPHY USA INC.-6.53%4 774
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.0.28%4 485
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-1.03%2 865
VIVO ENERGY PLC-0.30%2 241
ARKO CORP.-13.34%946