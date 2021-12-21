Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATD   CA01626P3043

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.

(ATD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alimentation Couche Tard : Pic Quik acquisition expands Circle K presence in Southern New Mexico

12/21/2021 | 11:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Circle K brand is boosting its presence in Southern New Mexico through an agreement with Pic Quik and has acquired 19 convenience stores and two other properties in Las Cruces and other nearby communities.

Pic Quik is a longstanding operator dating back to 1958, and the stores we have acquired are high-quality, well-run sites that fit well with our existing network in the area.

Pic Quik has a proud local history, and we are very excited to build on that by bringing both their great team members and their stores into the Circle K family. This acquisition will help us accelerate profitable growth in our network, and we're looking forward to making life a little easier every day for more customers in these valuable markets.

Mark Tate, VP-Rocky Mountain.

Las Cruces, where most of the Quik Pic stores are concentrated, is about 40 miles north of El Paso, Texas, where the Circle K brand was born in 1951.

Disclaimer

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 16:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.
11:30aALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Pic Quik acquisition expands Circle K presence in Southern New ..
PU
11:10aALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : Building our presence in the Gulf Coast
PU
12/20Alimentation Couche-Tard buys 19 Pic Quik convenience stores in New Mexico
AQ
12/20Alimentation Couche-Tard Acquires Properties in New Mexico
MT
12/20ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD BRIEF : Details Acquisition of 19 Sites And 2 Non-Operating Prope..
MT
12/20Alimentation couche-tard announces the acquisition of 19 sites and 2 non-operating prop..
AQ
12/20Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. acquired 19 Convenience Stores and 2 Non-Operating Proper..
CI
12/17Couche-Tard Buying 17 Sites and 23 Wholesale Fuels Accounts From Slidell Oil Oil Co of ..
MT
12/16Alimentation couche-tard announces the acquisition of 17 sites and 23 wholesale fuels a..
AQ
12/16Moody's AffirmsAlimentation Couche-Tard's Rating, Outlook Remains Stable
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58 490 M - -
Net income 2022 2 424 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 742 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 39 624 M 39 603 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 98 000
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.
Duration : Period :
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 37,31 $
Average target price 44,09 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian P. Hannasch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claude Tessier Chief Financial Officer
Alain Bouchard Executive Chairman
Deborah Hall Lefevre Chief Technology Officer
Alex Miller Executive Vice President-Operations North America
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.10.99%39 603
MURPHY USA INC.46.42%4 912
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-2.71%4 281
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-39.68%2 729
VIVO ENERGY PLC57.65%2 236
ARKO CORP.-9.33%1 015