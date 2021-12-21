Alimentation Couche Tard : Pic Quik acquisition expands Circle K presence in Southern New Mexico

The Circle K brand is boosting its presence in Southern New Mexico through an agreement with Pic Quik and has acquired 19 convenience stores and two other properties in Las Cruces and other nearby communities.

Pic Quik is a longstanding operator dating back to 1958, and the stores we have acquired are high-quality, well-run sites that fit well with our existing network in the area.

Pic Quik has a proud local history, and we are very excited to build on that by bringing both their great team members and their stores into the Circle K family. This acquisition will help us accelerate profitable growth in our network, and we're looking forward to making life a little easier every day for more customers in these valuable markets.

Mark Tate, VP-Rocky Mountain.

Las Cruces, where most of the Quik Pic stores are concentrated, is about 40 miles north of El Paso, Texas, where the Circle K brand was born in 1951.