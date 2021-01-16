Alimentation Couche Tard : Canada's Couche-Tard to explore partnership opportunities with Carrefour, after takeover plan fails

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard
and European retailer Carrefour SA have
decided to work on partnership opportunities after takeover
talks failed, the two companies said in a joint statement on
Saturday.
Couche-Tard dropped its 16.2 billion euro ($19.57 billion)
bid for Carrefour after the French government opposed the deal,
citing food security concerns.
The decision to end merger talks came after a meeting on
Friday between French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and
Couche-Tard's founder and chairman, Alain Bouchard.
"Food security is strategic for our country so that's why we
don't sell a big French retailer. My answer is extremely clear:
We are not in favour of the deal. The no is polite but it's a
clear and final no," Le Maire said.
The Canadian firm had submitted a non-binding offer letter
earlier this month to buy European retail giant at a price of 20
euros per share.
"We regret to learn that Couche-Tard will not be moving
forward with their investments in the French company Carrefour,
but are encouraged by the news that Couche-Tard and Carrefour
will explore an operational partnership," Canadian Trade
Minister Mary Ng wrote on Twitter.
The companies said they have decided to extend their
discussions to examine opportunities for sharing practices on
fuel purchases, partnering on private labels and distribution in
overlapping networks.
"The discussed areas for cooperation align with our
five-year strategic plan, as well as our commitment to
strengthening our core convenience and fuel business and
pursuing opportunities in multiple, related growth platforms,"
Couche-Tard Chief Executive Brian Hannasch said.
BFM TV reported earlier on Saturday that the companies
working on the basis of "industrial cooperations" might enable
them to bypass a French government veto that ended the deal.
