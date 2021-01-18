Alimentation Couche Tard : Couche-Tard CEO says would 'love' second chance at Carrefour

MONTREAL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Couche-Tard would
revive its spurned $20 billion bid for France's Carrefour SA
if the Canadian convenience store operator saw a
change in the French government's reaction to the proposal deal,
its chief executive said on Monday.
"We'd love to do the transaction .... if we got signals that
the environment could change or would change from the French
government or other key stakeholders," Brian Hannasch told an
analyst call.
"We'd love the opportunity to re-engage under the right
conditions and assuming we haven't found another way to create
more value for our shareholders."
Couche-Tard dropped its bid for the European retailer after
the plan ran into stiff opposition from the French government.
Some French politicians said the issue was a matter of national
food safety.
Couche-Tard's bid for Carrefour, which Hannasch said would
catapult the company into one of the top five retailers in the
world, was the first time the company had zoned in on a specific
target, despite previously looking into "adjacent retail."
