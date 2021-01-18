Log in
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.

(ATD.B)
01/15 04:00:00 pm
37.98 CAD   +4.66%
05:00aCarrefour shares slump as proposed Couche-Tard deal unravels
RE
04:16aWorld shares sink as virus fears offset recovery hopes
RE
01:28aCARREFOUR : Couche-Tard End Tie-Up Talks
DJ
Carrefour shares slump as proposed Couche-Tard deal unravels

01/18/2021 | 05:00am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French retailer Carrefour on shopping trolleys in Sao Paulo

PARIS (Reuters) - French supermarket group Carrefour's shares slid by nearly 6% on Monday after a possible takeover by Canadian rival Alimentation Couche-Tard unravelled over the weekend.

Couche-Tard dropped its 16.2 billion euro ($19.6 billion) bid for Carrefour after the French government opposed the deal, citing food security concerns, though the two companies said they would continue to work on partnership opportunities.

Carrefour shares were down 5.8% in early trading, the worst performer on the SBF-120 index in Paris.

Analysts at investment bank Citi said there was still a chance that Carrefour and Couche-Tard could revive talks at a later date while the possibility remains for Carrefour and domestic rival Casino to examine a merger deal.

"That said, the language and actions of Carrefour and Alimentation Couche-Tard suggest to us the parties would re-engage given even the slightest encouragement, whether now or in the medium term," Citi analysts wrote.

"Moreover, we continue to wonder whether the dalliance with Alimentation Couche-Tard might lead Carrefour and Casino Groupe to reconsider a merger as an alternative, driving both domestic and Latam synergies."

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Tommy Lund; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. 4.66% 37.98 Delayed Quote.-12.45%
CARREFOUR -5.81% 15.645 Real-time Quote.18.39%
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON -2.62% 27.1 Real-time Quote.10.52%
