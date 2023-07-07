GRI Code Description Disclosures

305-2 Energy indirect In FY23, our indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions equal 643,930 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.

(Scope 2) For additional details, please refer to page 47 and 52-53 of our 2023 Sustainability Report.

GHG emissions

305-3 Other indirect As outlined in our 2023 Sustainability Report(page 47), over the past year, we completed a

(Scope 3) Scope 3 screening based on available data to identify hotspots for future quantification and

GHG emissions disclosure. Results from this screening exercise revealed that, in total, upstream emissions from

purchased goods and services (fuel and merchandise) and downstream emissions from the use

of sold products (fuel), account for the bulk of our Scope 3 emissions.

305-4 GHG emissions • GHG emission intensity by site: 68.5 tCO2e

intensity • GHG reduction performance by site (%): -15.9%

305-5 Reduction of GHG For an overview of our energy reduction measures refer to page 19 in our 2023 Sustainability

emissions Report.

GRI 403: Occupational Health and Safety

403-1 Occupational Our Global HSE Strategy focuses around a common goal: Keeping people safe. We are

health and safety continuously improving our programs, procedures, training, and facilities to ensure a safe and

management system healthy working environment. Globally, we are governed by the presiding bodies in each country

where we operate, such as OSHA in the United States, CCOHS in Canada, and others.

403-2 Hazard identification, In efforts to ensure a safe work environment, our Global HSE Strategy includes data collection

risk assessment, and from all company-owned stores into a central case system on three broad categories: Injuries,

incident investigation crime, and property damage.

For injury tracking, we use lagging indicators of incident classification to focus our efforts on

the most prevalent risks. In North America, in FY23 we developed a standardized root cause

investigative program to be performed after incidents which cause employee injury. This was

in the early stages of adoption at the close of the year. In Europe, we implemented a common

framework focusing on a safe working environment, called a WEAT audit. Compliance is

followed up through audits and a percentage score.

In taking steps to protect team members from harassment and assault, we deploy country

specific programs based on identified needs. For example, through a survey, our Norwegian

diversity and inclusion team detected higher than anticipated and indicated in HSE reporting

aggressions towards our team members. To address this, a harassment combat framework was

created by our European HSE teams. As part of this program, a simplified QR-based reporting

mechanism was introduced, making it easier to report this type of unacceptable behaviour, and

giving us better visibility into a previously untracked issue. The QR code solution will also be

evaluated for other HSE uses.

403-3 Occupational health We know that when team members are healthy, they are ready to provide the best possible

services customer experience. Keeping in mind the differences between social benefits generally

provided in Europe vs North America, we strive to provide needed services to our team

members. We also offer an employee assistance program, an on-demandphone-based hotline

service which provides crisis counseling, as well as other directive services for financial or legal

help, daycare sourcing, and others. Lastly, there are multiple levels of health insurance available

for employees and their families, including the use of HSA or FSA funds.

403-4 Worker participation, In North America, we created Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) networks that focus

consultation, and on communication between and among business units which closely resemble established

communication on processes in Europe. In this network, team members at multiple levels of operations are

occupational health empowered to elevate safety-related concerns in addition to the standard case management

and safety process, as well as communicate best practices for safe work. Each North American business

unit has a Region Operations Director, several market managers, and a team member in each

sore, all committed to communicating with each other about safe working practices and existing

risks.

403-5 Worker training on All new employees receive training approximately 5 hours of safety training at the time of hire,

occupational health depending on local requirements. Topics include general safety, ladder safety, lifting safety,

and safety and food safety. Approximately 3 hours of this is considered gamified training: 2 hours max

for Safety Star and 1 hour max for Food Safety Hero. In addition to centralized training on age

restricted sales, each Business Unit maintains locally applicable training around the sale of age

restricted products.

403-6 Promotion of worker We offer an employee assistance program, an on-demandphone-based hotline service which

health provides crisis counseling, as well as other directive services for financial or legal help, daycare

sourcing, and others. Lastly, there are multiple levels of health insurance available for employees

and their families, including the use of HSA or FSA funds.

403-7 Prevention and We engage with suppliers through a due diligence process to understand and assess supplier

mitigation of programs. We look at business integrity, quality, health and safety, labour conditions, human

occupational health rights, environmental issues, and ethical practices, among other topics. In the U.S. and Canada,

and safety impacts we have clauses on environmental issues, safety, security, and ethics. In Europe, suppliers are

directly linked by required to complete our supplier declaration to attest their commitment of compliance to our

business relationships requirements, which includes our environmental, social, and governance expectations.

403-9 Work-related injuries • Fatalities (number): 0

• High consequence work-related injuries (number): 77

• Rate of high consequence work-related injuries (rate): 0.12

• Recordable work-related injuries (number): 1,906