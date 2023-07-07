Sustainable
Accounting Board
Standards (SASB) Index
Food Retailers & Distributors
Accounting Metric
Category
Unit of measure
Code
Disclosures
Energy Management
Fleet fuel consumed,
Quantitative
Gigajoules (GJ),
FB-FR-110a.1
1,170,575 GJ consumed (this consumption is related
percentage renewable
Percentage (%)
to our in house logistic fleet)
(1) Operational energy
Quantitative
Gigajoules (GJ),
FB-FR-130a.1
(1) Total energy consumed within the organization
consumed, (2) percentage
Percentage (%)
9,535,802 GJ.
grid electricity, (3)
(2) The majority of our electricity comes from grid
percentage renewable
electricity with some on-site generation
(3) Percent of energy consumed from renewables.
In FY23, we piloted solar panels on the fuel canopy
at six locations in Florida and one location in Indiana
with a solar panel bank on the ground. The data
gathered is currently being analyzed to determine
future actions and investments, to help us reduce
our load on local electrical grids by using green
energy supplements. We currently have renewable
electricity in select markets including solar parks
in Northern Tier and Lithuania and a number of
business units have certificates of origin to ensure
the electricity is coming from water, wind, sun or
biomass.
Discussion of strategy to
Discussion
N/A
manage environmental
and Analysis
and social risks within the
supply chain, including
animal welfare
FB-FR-430a.3 We engage with suppliers through a due diligence process to understand and assess supplier programs. We look at business integrity, quality, health and safety, staffing conditions, human rights, environmental issues, and ethical practices, among other topics. For additional details refer to page 38 in our 2023 Sustainability Report.
Discussion of strategies to
Discussion
N/A
reduce the environmental
and Analysis
impact of packaging
FB-FR-430a.4 ACT has a 2025 target specific to packaging
- waste, which is: to increase sustainable food packaging in our own products by 25%. In FY23, driving our progress to reach a 25% sustainable improvement in our packaging, we undertook a global initiative to gather current branded packaging specifications, accelerating our efforts to track the sustainable transformation journey. Based on this work, we found that our food service and private brand packaging have over 80% recyclability rate across Canada and Europe.
Additionally, we continue to look for ways to reduce our use of plastic, recycle our materials, and support local recycling initiatives. In Europe, we are the first in the industry to convert our windshield washer fluid cans to a new sustainable packaging solution with a higher content of recycled plastic. Our traditional cans now contain 35% recycled plastic; the bottles 30%. Our alternative bag packages contain 65% less plastic than our traditional can. Meanwhile, in North America, the weight of our
100% recyclable water bottles from Niagara Bottling has been reduced again this year by 6%.
For additional information refer to page 14 and 16 in our 2023 Sustainability Report.
Food & Retailer
Number of
Quantitative
Number
FB-FR-000.A
•
Total number of retail locations: 14,468
(1) retail locations and
•
Total number of distribution centres: 3 (for one of
(2) distribution centers
the three we have full opertional control and for
the other two a supplier operate the distribution
center)
Number of vehicles
Quantitative
Number
FB-FR-000.C
565
in commercial fleet
Oil & Gas
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Gross global Scope 1
Quantitative Metric tons (t)
EM-RM-110a.1
121,557 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.
emissions, percentage
CO2e, Percentage
covered under emissions
(%)
limiting regulations
Discussion of long-term
Discussion
N/A
and short-term strategy
and Analysis
or plan to manage Scope 1
emissions, emissions
reduction targets, and an
analysis of performance
against those targets
EM-RM-110a.2 ACT has a 2030 ambition specific to energy, which is: 30% of our sites to be carbon neutral by 2030.
For additional details refer to page 19 and 47 in our 2023 Sustainability Report.
Water Management
(1) Total fresh water
Quantitative
Thousand cubic
EM-RM-140a.1
(1) Water withdrawn 10,287,000 m3.
withdrawn, (2)
meters (m3),
percentage recycled, (3)
Percentage (%)
percentage in regions
with High or Extremely
High Baseline Water
Stress
Workforce Health & Safety
(1) Total recordable
Quantitative
Rate
EM-RM-320a.1
Please refer to the data table on pages 52-53 in our
incident rate (TRIR),
2023 Sustainability Report.
(2) fatality rate, and (3)
near miss frequency rate
(NMFR) for (a) full-time
employees and (b)
contract employees
Discussion of
Discussion
N/A
EM-RM-320a.2
We are committed to ensuring a safe and healthy
management systems
and Analysis
working environment for our team members. To this
used to integrate a culture
end, we are continuously improving our programs,
of safety
actions, and training to reduce workplace incidents.
Our global Health, Safety and Environment (HSE)
strategy includes a standardized global reporting
system. In addition, we identify safety risks and
close gaps where needed. Over the past year, we
have consolidated injury data across our global
network. The increased clarity has enabled a more
focused and rapid response to workplace issues.
Please refer to our2023 Sustainability Report(Workplace Safety,Anti-HarassmentCampaign and Kindness Day, ReducingWork-RelatedIncidents sections).
Management of the Legal & Regulatory Environment
Discussion of corporate
Discussion
N/A
EM-RM-530a.1 As outlined in our Annual Information Form, we are
positions related to
and Analysis
committed to, and thrive on, being a responsible
government regulations
retailer. Couche-Tard has expertise in providing
and/or policy
age restricted products and follows strict legal
proposals that address
requirements in markets where it is permitted,
environmental and social
including alcohol, lottery, tobacco, other tobacco
factors affecting the
products, products containing cannabis (through a
industry
licensed store) and products containing cannabidiol
(CBD). We follow all laws and regulations that
apply to us and hold all of the required licences and
permits for selling these items.
We also follow all appropriate antitrust and competition laws and regulations that relate to our size and the pricing of our products and services, among other things, as well as price regulations that apply to products like road transportation fuel, milk and alcohol.
Additionally, as a member of the National Association of Convenience stores (NACS), our corporate positions are aligned with those of this industry association.
