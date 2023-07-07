Sustainable

Accounting Board

Standards (SASB) Index

Food Retailers & Distributors

Accounting Metric

Category

Unit of measure

Code

Disclosures

Energy Management

Fleet fuel consumed,

Quantitative

Gigajoules (GJ),

FB-FR-110a.1

1,170,575 GJ consumed (this consumption is related

percentage renewable

Percentage (%)

to our in house logistic fleet)

(1) Operational energy

Quantitative

Gigajoules (GJ),

FB-FR-130a.1

(1) Total energy consumed within the organization

consumed, (2) percentage

Percentage (%)

9,535,802 GJ.

grid electricity, (3)

(2) The majority of our electricity comes from grid

percentage renewable

electricity with some on-site generation

(3) Percent of energy consumed from renewables.

In FY23, we piloted solar panels on the fuel canopy

at six locations in Florida and one location in Indiana

with a solar panel bank on the ground. The data

gathered is currently being analyzed to determine

future actions and investments, to help us reduce

our load on local electrical grids by using green

energy supplements. We currently have renewable

electricity in select markets including solar parks

in Northern Tier and Lithuania and a number of

business units have certificates of origin to ensure

the electricity is coming from water, wind, sun or

biomass.

Discussion of strategy to

Discussion

N/A

manage environmental

and Analysis

and social risks within the

supply chain, including

animal welfare

FB-FR-430a.3 We engage with suppliers through a due diligence process to understand and assess supplier programs. We look at business integrity, quality, health and safety, staffing conditions, human rights, environmental issues, and ethical practices, among other topics. For additional details refer to page 38 in our 2023 Sustainability Report.

Discussion of strategies to

Discussion

N/A

reduce the environmental

and Analysis

impact of packaging

FB-FR-430a.4 ACT has a 2025 target specific to packaging

  • waste, which is: to increase sustainable food packaging in our own products by 25%. In FY23, driving our progress to reach a 25% sustainable improvement in our packaging, we undertook a global initiative to gather current branded packaging specifications, accelerating our efforts to track the sustainable transformation journey. Based on this work, we found that our food service and private brand packaging have over 80% recyclability rate across Canada and Europe.

Additionally, we continue to look for ways to reduce our use of plastic, recycle our materials, and support local recycling initiatives. In Europe, we are the first in the industry to convert our windshield washer fluid cans to a new sustainable packaging solution with a higher content of recycled plastic. Our traditional cans now contain 35% recycled plastic; the bottles 30%. Our alternative bag packages contain 65% less plastic than our traditional can. Meanwhile, in North America, the weight of our

100% recyclable water bottles from Niagara Bottling has been reduced again this year by 6%.

For additional information refer to page 14 and 16 in our 2023 Sustainability Report.

1

Accounting Metric

Category

Unit of measure

Code

Disclosures

Food & Retailer

Number of

Quantitative

Number

FB-FR-000.A

Total number of retail locations: 14,468

(1) retail locations and

Total number of distribution centres: 3 (for one of

(2) distribution centers

the three we have full opertional control and for

the other two a supplier operate the distribution

center)

Number of vehicles

Quantitative

Number

FB-FR-000.C

565

in commercial fleet

Oil & Gas

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Gross global Scope 1

Quantitative Metric tons (t)

EM-RM-110a.1

121,557 metric tons of CO2 equivalent.

emissions, percentage

CO2e, Percentage

covered under emissions

(%)

limiting regulations

Discussion of long-term

Discussion

N/A

and short-term strategy

and Analysis

or plan to manage Scope 1

emissions, emissions

reduction targets, and an

analysis of performance

against those targets

EM-RM-110a.2 ACT has a 2030 ambition specific to energy, which is: 30% of our sites to be carbon neutral by 2030.

For additional details refer to page 19 and 47 in our 2023 Sustainability Report.

Water Management

(1) Total fresh water

Quantitative

Thousand cubic

EM-RM-140a.1

(1) Water withdrawn 10,287,000 m3.

withdrawn, (2)

meters (m3),

percentage recycled, (3)

Percentage (%)

percentage in regions

with High or Extremely

High Baseline Water

Stress

Workforce Health & Safety

(1) Total recordable

Quantitative

Rate

EM-RM-320a.1

Please refer to the data table on pages 52-53 in our

incident rate (TRIR),

2023 Sustainability Report.

(2) fatality rate, and (3)

near miss frequency rate

(NMFR) for (a) full-time

employees and (b)

contract employees

Discussion of

Discussion

N/A

EM-RM-320a.2

We are committed to ensuring a safe and healthy

management systems

and Analysis

working environment for our team members. To this

used to integrate a culture

end, we are continuously improving our programs,

of safety

actions, and training to reduce workplace incidents.

Our global Health, Safety and Environment (HSE)

strategy includes a standardized global reporting

system. In addition, we identify safety risks and

close gaps where needed. Over the past year, we

have consolidated injury data across our global

network. The increased clarity has enabled a more

focused and rapid response to workplace issues.

Please refer to our2023 Sustainability Report(Workplace Safety,Anti-HarassmentCampaign and Kindness Day, ReducingWork-RelatedIncidents sections).

2

Accounting Metric

Category

Unit of measure

Code

Disclosures

Management of the Legal & Regulatory Environment

Discussion of corporate

Discussion

N/A

EM-RM-530a.1 As outlined in our Annual Information Form, we are

positions related to

and Analysis

committed to, and thrive on, being a responsible

government regulations

retailer. Couche-Tard has expertise in providing

and/or policy

age restricted products and follows strict legal

proposals that address

requirements in markets where it is permitted,

environmental and social

including alcohol, lottery, tobacco, other tobacco

factors affecting the

products, products containing cannabis (through a

industry

licensed store) and products containing cannabidiol

(CBD). We follow all laws and regulations that

apply to us and hold all of the required licences and

permits for selling these items.

We also follow all appropriate antitrust and competition laws and regulations that relate to our size and the pricing of our products and services, among other things, as well as price regulations that apply to products like road transportation fuel, milk and alcohol.

Additionally, as a member of the National Association of Convenience stores (NACS), our corporate positions are aligned with those of this industry association.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 04:45:06 UTC.