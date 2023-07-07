FB-FR-430a.4 ACT has a 2025 target specific to packaging

waste, which is: to increase sustainable food packaging in our own products by 25%. In FY23, driving our progress to reach a 25% sustainable improvement in our packaging, we undertook a global initiative to gather current branded packaging specifications, accelerating our efforts to track the sustainable transformation journey. Based on this work, we found that our food service and private brand packaging have over 80% recyclability rate across Canada and Europe.

Additionally, we continue to look for ways to reduce our use of plastic, recycle our materials, and support local recycling initiatives. In Europe, we are the first in the industry to convert our windshield washer fluid cans to a new sustainable packaging solution with a higher content of recycled plastic. Our traditional cans now contain 35% recycled plastic; the bottles 30%. Our alternative bag packages contain 65% less plastic than our traditional can. Meanwhile, in North America, the weight of our

100% recyclable water bottles from Niagara Bottling has been reduced again this year by 6%.

For additional information refer to page 14 and 16 in our 2023 Sustainability Report.