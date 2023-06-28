TAKE
Table
of Contents
Who We Are
3
A Message from the Executive
4
Chairman of the Board and
the President and CEO
A Message from
6
the Chief People Officer
and Leader of Couche-Tard's
Sustainability Efforts
Our Sustainability Framework
8
and 2030 Ambitions
Our 2025 Goals
9
and Associated Initiatives
Performance Highlights
10
Planet
11
People
21
Prosperity
33
Scope of the Report
42
Task Force on Climate-related
43
Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
Data Table
52
Forward-Looking Statement
54
Who
We Are
We are a leading destination for convenience and mobility globally. Working with approximately 128,000 people at more than 14,400 locations in 24 countries and territories, we serve over 9 million customers daily. We are constantly evolving to meet customers' needs, create inclusive and safe workplaces for our people, minimize our impact on the environment and be a trusted neighbour in the communities we serve. We believe that we can play a meaningful role in the journey toward a cleaner and safer future.
What We Do
Road Transportation Fuel Operations
We sell road transportation fuel at our stores under our corporate brand or the brand of our partners. We have been increasing our offering of renewable fuels and electric vehicle (EV) charging as we move toward a cleaner future.
Merchandise and Service Operations
We offer traditional convenience store items, including fresh food and foodservice, coffee, dispensed beverages, and car wash services. Our customers can rely on our experience as a responsible retailer of age-restricted products such as lottery tickets, tobacco products, and alcoholic beverages.
Other Non-Retail Business
We sell bulk fuel to a wide range of industrial, commercial, and independent business owners.
OUR SITES
UNITED STATES
7,070
CANADA2,261
*Hong Kong
EUROPE AND OTHER REGIONS*
3,101
INTERNATIONAL FOOTPRINT
2,036
ALAIN
BOUCHARD
BRIAN
HANNASCH
- Message from the Executive Chairman of the Board and the President and CEO
It is with great pride that we present for the fifth year our sustainability report covering all our initiatives to help protect our planet, our people, and its prosperity. For three of those last five years of our global sustainability reporting, we have faced extraordinary obstacles from a global pandemic, unprecedented labour and supply chain challenges, high inflation, and war bordering our European network. Yet, we have stayed steadfastly committed to our sustainability efforts and made notable progress on our ambitions. We have only been able to do this by taking ownership of the challenges, humbly working to be part of the solution for a more sustainable future, and determinedly supporting the communities where we work and live.
First, we are taking ownership of our 2025 target to reduce the greenhouse gas footprint of our fuel offer by 12%. We are increasing our biofuel content, supporting expansion into alternative fuel types such as PtX, and continuing our expansion of EV charging points. In our Grand Canyon and Great Lakes regions, we launched a campaign across over 800 Circle K branded fuel locations to offset 200,000 tons of carbon emissions by investing in carbon reduction projects around the world. We are also taking ownership of the fuels we use: in Ireland, since last October, we have been fueling our company-owned trucks with Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a fossil-free fuel made from waste and by-products from the food industry. The fuel is up to 92% carbon neutral and the remaining 8% of emissions is being offset through an accredited biodiversity project in Indonesia.
Our EV charging network in Europe now consists of over 1,500 chargers covering more than 300 locations. Following the opening of the biggest EV truck charging site in the Nordics last fall, we have opened four more truck charging sites in Sweden and fifteen more will open in the coming year. By March, we had over one million charging transactions on Circle K chargers in Europe, double the amount from the same time last year. We are also making progress on bringing that EV charging expertise to North America.
As war raged on in Ukraine, there was a significant challenge to our European operations with rising energy costs, clearly impacting customers, team members and businesses. We executed many energy- saving initiatives including lowering consumption in lighting, readjusting temperatures, and unplugging unneeded equipment. By sharing these best practices, we reduced energy demand between 10% and 20% in each of our European countries.
We also made important strides in waste reduction and particularly food waste by expanding our innovative "Too Good To Go" partnership, which is now in six countries in Europe and North America. Through this program, we wrap the surplus food in a surprise bag and then sell it the same day at a greatly reduced price. We have provided more than 770,000 affordable meals.
Our sustainability work is being noticed: we have been recognized as a 2023 top-rated ESG performer by Sustainalytics as well as MSCI ESG. In addition, we received the bronze EcoVadis medal for our efforts in Europe. In Canada, Women in Governance honoured us with a bronze level parity certification for our progress toward gender parity.
Our sustainability work is being noticed: we have been recognized as a 2023 top-rated ESG performer by Sustainalytics as well as MSCI ESG.
However, we remain humble and disciplined in our approach - working hard on our governance with TCFD and regulatory bodies - and using our engaged workforce to help us fulfill our commitments. As we take ownership of our sustainability journey, we will be transparent and not overpromise. We owe it to all our stakeholders and our children as we help create a better tomorrow.
By March, we had over one million charging transactions on Circle K chargers in Europe, double the amount from the same time last year.
Alain Bouchard
Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board
Brian Hannasch
President and Chief Executive Officer
