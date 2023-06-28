It is with great pride that we present for the fifth year our sustainability report covering all our initiatives to help protect our planet, our people, and its prosperity. For three of those last five years of our global sustainability reporting, we have faced extraordinary obstacles from a global pandemic, unprecedented labour and supply chain challenges, high inflation, and war bordering our European network. Yet, we have stayed steadfastly committed to our sustainability efforts and made notable progress on our ambitions. We have only been able to do this by taking ownership of the challenges, humbly working to be part of the solution for a more sustainable future, and determinedly supporting the communities where we work and live.

First, we are taking ownership of our 2025 target to reduce the greenhouse gas footprint of our fuel offer by 12%. We are increasing our biofuel content, supporting expansion into alternative fuel types such as PtX, and continuing our expansion of EV charging points. In our Grand Canyon and Great Lakes regions, we launched a campaign across over 800 Circle K branded fuel locations to offset 200,000 tons of carbon emissions by investing in carbon reduction projects around the world. We are also taking ownership of the fuels we use: in Ireland, since last October, we have been fueling our company-owned trucks with Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a fossil-free fuel made from waste and by-products from the food industry. The fuel is up to 92% carbon neutral and the remaining 8% of emissions is being offset through an accredited biodiversity project in Indonesia.

Our EV charging network in Europe now consists of over 1,500 chargers covering more than 300 locations. Following the opening of the biggest EV truck charging site in the Nordics last fall, we have opened four more truck charging sites in Sweden and fifteen more will open in the coming year. By March, we had over one million charging transactions on Circle K chargers in Europe, double the amount from the same time last year. We are also making progress on bringing that EV charging expertise to North America.