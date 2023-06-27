By Denny Jacob

Alimentation Couche-Tard posted higher earnings and lower revenue in the fourth quarter.

The independent convenience-stores operator posted earnings of $670.7 million, or 68 cents a share, for the 13-week period ended April 30, up from $477.7 million, or 46 cents a share, in the 12-week period ended April 24, 2022. Adjusted earnings were 71 cents a share, above analysts' estimates of 49 cents.

Revenue declined to $16.26 billion from $16.43 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $16.14 billion.

The company said revenue was negatively affected by foreign currency translated into U.S. dollars, though beneficial factors including the effect of the 13th week in the fourth quarter and organic growth of its convenience activities partially offset the negative effects.

"We are excited by the recent progress and positive environment for growth through acquisitions after many years of inflated multiples and assets, which were not the right fit for our business," said Chief Executive Brian Hannasch.

