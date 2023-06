By Sabela Ojea

Alimentation Couche Tard said Wednesday that it tapped Filipe Da Silva as its chief financial officer and executive vice president.

The Canadian operator of convenience stores said that Da Silva succeeds Claude Tessier, whose departure will be effective on July 1.

Da Silva currently holds the company's senior vice president finance position.

