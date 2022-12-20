Advanced search
    ATD   CA01626P1484

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.

(ATD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-18
61.31 CAD   +0.10%
05:44pCouche-Tard Names Alex Miller to Newly Created COO Position
DJ
05:22pAlimentation Couche-Tard Appointing Alex Miller As Its COO
MT
05:20pAlimentation Couche-Tard Brief: Appointing Alex Miller As Its COO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Couche-Tard Names Alex Miller to Newly Created COO Position

12/20/2022 | 05:44pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. said Alex Miller was named to the newly created position of chief operating officer, effective Jan. 2, 2023.

Mr. Miller, who has been with the company for over 10 years, currently serves as executive vice president, operations North America and global commercial optimization, the company said. In his new role, Mr. Miller "will be overseeing North America, Europe and Asia operations, including its food program, merchandise procurement and supply chain activities," according to the company.

The convenience and fuel retail company's brands include Couche-Tard and Circle K.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1744ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 72 371 M - -
Net income 2023 2 898 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 0,97%
Capitalization 45 181 M 45 253 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 122 000
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 44,89 $
Average target price 50,97 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian P. Hannasch Chief Operating Officer
Claude Tessier Chief Financial Officer
Alain Bouchard Executive Chairman
Edward Dzadovsky Executive Vice President-Chief Technology Officer
Niall Anderton Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.15.68%45 498
MURPHY USA INC.43.53%6 467
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-30.84%3 111
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-16.37%2 494
ARKO CORP.-0.57%1 047
PTG ENERGY-6.62%699