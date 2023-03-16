Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ATD   CA01626P1484

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.

(ATD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Toronto Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-14
60.94 CAD   -3.16%
TotalEnergies Sets Up Service Stations' Joint Venture in Europe With Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard
MT
Couche-Tard to Acquire Europe Assets From TotalEnergies in EUR3.1 Billion Deal
DJ
Canada's Couche-Tard in talks on $3.3 billion TotalEnergies stores deal
RE
Summary

Couche-Tard to Acquire Europe Assets From TotalEnergies in EUR3.1 Billion Deal

03/16/2023 | 05:04am EDT
By Justina Lee


Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has made an offer to acquire retail assets in Europe from energy company TotalEnergies SE for 3.1 billion euros ($3.28 billion).

Under the proposed deal, Couche-Tard will take over TotalEnergies' retail networks in Germany and the Netherlands, comprising more than 1,500 service stations, the companies said in press releases on Thursday.

TotalEnergies and Couche-Tard would also form a joint venture to own and operate over 600 service stations in Belgium and Luxembourg. The JV would be 60% owned by the Canadian company and 40% owned by its French counterpart.

TotalEnergies said it expects the partnership to maximize the stations' non-fuel sales in the two countries, where it holds market-leading positions. In Germany and the Netherlands, it plans to focus instead on developing new mobilities like electric and hydrogen, in line with its net-zero ambitions.

"The service stations in the four countries will remain under the TotalEnergies brand as long as the fuel is supplied by the company, for at least five years," TotalEnergies said.

Couche-Tard plans to finance the acquisition via a mix of funding, including available cash, existing credit facilities and a new term loan.

It said the move is in line with its aim of expanding its footprint in Europe, with Chief Executive Officer Brian Hannasch describing it as "a strong geographical fit with our existing European network, which will allow us to grow together in some of Europe's strongest economies."

Couche-Tard said it expects to close the deal before year's end but added that "there is no certainty that the firm offer will be accepted and that the transaction will be completed."


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 0503ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. -3.16% 60.94 End-of-day quote.2.42%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.17% 53.42 Real-time Quote.-9.17%
WTI -0.01% 68.497 Delayed Quote.-10.64%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 71 909 M - -
Net income 2023 2 973 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 0,94%
Capitalization 43 481 M 43 481 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 122 000
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.
Duration : Period :
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 44,16 $
Average target price 51,40 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian P. Hannasch Chief Operating Officer
Claude Tessier Chief Financial Officer
Alain Bouchard Executive Chairman
Edward Dzadovsky Executive Vice President-Chief Technology Officer
Alex Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.2.42%43 481
MURPHY USA INC.-13.99%5 218
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-4.12%3 124
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.4.04%2 686
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.88.72%1 276
ARKO CORP.-2.08%1 019