Alimera Sciences : Corporate Presentation

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding, among other things, Alimera's belief, expectation, or anticipation that: Alimera's revenue will continue to accelerate in 2020; Alimera will continue to grow organically from its existing customer base; Alimera will continue to grow ILUVIEN for posterior uveitis and Alimera will continue to expand access to ILUVIEN in new markets.
These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in its forward-looking statements. Meaningful factors that could cause actual results to differ include (a) a slowdown or reduction in sales due to a reduction in end user demand, further COVID-19 impact, unanticipated competition, regulatory issues, unexpected governmental actions or a delay in the approval or commercialization of ILUVIEN for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment in Europe and (b) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Alimera's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Alimera's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, which are on file with the SEC and available at its website.
In addition to the risks described above and in Alimera's reports and other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Alimera's results. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Alimera will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Alimera. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the outcomes stated in such forward-looking statements and estimates will be achieved. All forward-looking statements in this presentation and in the conference call and webcast it accompanies are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Alimera cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Alimera makes or that are made on its behalf. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation (unless another date is indicated). Alimera undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
*129-patient prospective, randomized and masked Phase 3 clinical trial. Sourced from Treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment (NIU-PS) with the fluocinolone acetonide (FAc; ILUVIEN®) implant, Carlos Pavesio, on behalf of the NIU-PS study group
Strategic Geographic Expansion
Launches in approved markets - intent to continue expanding into new international ter
30.2M
U.S. Diabetic Population
45.0M
Total Approved & Commercialized
11
Global Demand (Units Sold to End Users)
9000
8000
7000
7875
6000
5000
5972
4676
4239
4000
3000
2000
2786
1148
1000
148
0
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
12
Global Annual Revenue ($000)
$60,000
$50,000
$40,000
$30,000
$20,000
$10,000
$53,900
$47,000
$34,300 $35,900
$14,000
$8,400
$1,900
$-
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Launch in
Launch in
Launch in
Launch in
13
Germany and
US and
Spain and
France
UK
Portugal
Italy
Launch of
uveitis in Germany and
Financial Overview
FY 2019 Revenue
Q2 2020 vs Q2 2019 Revenue
$21.7M
$10.9M
International
-8%
$10M
Revenue
$53.9M
+16% v
YA
$32.3M
U.S. Revenue
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Global GAAP Revenue ($Millions)
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
$10.0
$10.9
Gross Margin
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
85%
89%
GAAP Net Loss ($Millions)
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
($1.2)
($2.8)
Adjusted EBITDA* ($Millions)
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
($0.3)
($2.1)
Cash Equivalents ($Millions)*
As of 6/30/20
$ 13.5
*Includes $1.8M from PPP in March 2020
14
Summary
CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ technology leading to patients seeing better, longer with fewer injections
Growing in the U.S. and International segments while expanding availability in approved markets
Growing ILUVIEN for posterior uveitis in UK and Germany; launching in other European markets in 2021
Intention to grow through strategic geographic expansion in both DME and uveitis indications
RETINAL DISEASE
IS OUR FOCUS
Nasdaq: ALIM
September 2020
