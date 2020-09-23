Alimera Sciences : Corporate Presentation

Log in
RETINAL DISEASE

IS OUR FOCUS

Nasdaq: ALIM

September 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding, among other things, Alimera's belief, expectation, or anticipation that: Alimera's revenue will continue to accelerate in 2020; Alimera will continue to grow organically from its existing customer base; Alimera will continue to grow ILUVIEN for posterior uveitis and Alimera will continue to expand access to ILUVIEN in new markets.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in its forward-looking statements. Meaningful factors that could cause actual results to differ include (a) a slowdown or reduction in sales due to a reduction in end user demand, further COVID-19 impact, unanticipated competition, regulatory issues, unexpected governmental actions or a delay in the approval or commercialization of ILUVIEN for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment in Europe and (b) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Alimera's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Alimera's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, which are on file with the SEC and available at its website.

In addition to the risks described above and in Alimera's reports and other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Alimera's results. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Alimera will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Alimera. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the outcomes stated in such forward-looking statements and estimates will be achieved. All forward-looking statements in this presentation and in the conference call and webcast it accompanies are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Alimera cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Alimera makes or that are made on its behalf. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation (unless another date is indicated). Alimera undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© 2019 Alimera Sciences | Nasdaq: ALIM

2

Changing the Paradigm

In The Treatment of

Retinal Disease

Diabetic Macular

Edema (DME)

  • The leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients.
  • Leaky blood vessels in the macula cause the retina to swell.
  • Causes blurred vision in the early stage, over long term may cause cumulative damage

DME Treatment & Recurrence for a Typical

Patient = PPV = IVTA

= BEV

= DEX

CRT (microns)

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

CRTCVA

ILUVIEN

0.5 20/40

0.45

0.4

0.35

0.3

0.25 20/80

0.2 20/100

0.15

  1. 20/200
  1. 20/400

0

8/3/2009

8/3/2010

8/3/2011

8/3/2012

8/3/2013

8/3/2014

8/3/2015

8/3/2016

8/3/2017

8/3/2018

Ophthalmologists have adopted a standard of care that is inconsistent with the way their fellow physicians in other disciplines treat persistent or chronic diseases because their

options have been limited.

How Persistent or Chronic Disease is Treated Today

Hypertension: Daily systemic doses

Diabetes: Insulin pump

Low patient burden, continuous treatment

How DME and Posterior Uveitis are Treated Today with Injections

Acute, bolus injections that last 1-3 months administered by a physician. Reinjection on average every 4 months

High patient burden,

disease recurrence

6

ILUVIEN®

Engineered for Sustained Treatment

CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ Delivery for Continuous Therapy in Patients with Retinal Disease

ILUVIEN® is a registered trademark of Alimera Sciences, Inc.

7

CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ is a trademark of Alimera

Sciences, Inc.

USER

Study:

Change

in Visual

Acuity

8

USER Study: Types of Treatments Post

ILUVIEN

ILUVIEN for Non-Infectious Posterior Uveitis

Median Weeks To First Recurrence*

  • First uveitis label for "prevention1". Further supports the uniqueness of ILUVIEN to reduce the recurrence of retinal disease.
  • Indication for non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment (broad)
  • Estimated market size - 15-20% of DME market.
  • Steroids are the current standard of care, no anti-VEGF competition.
  • Launched H2 in Germany and the U.K.

Active Control

10

ILUVIEN

94

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80

90

100

Mean # of Recurrences*

6

5.3

5

4

3

1.7

2

1

0

Active Control

ILUVIEN

10

1 See ILUVIEN SMPC https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/3061/smpc

*129-patient prospective, randomized and masked Phase 3 clinical trial. Sourced from Treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment (NIU-PS) with the fluocinolone acetonide (FAc; ILUVIEN®) implant, Carlos Pavesio, on behalf of the NIU-PS study group

Strategic Geographic Expansion

Launches in approved markets - intent to continue expanding into new international ter

30.2M

U.S. Diabetic Population

45.0M

Total Approved & Commercialized

11

Global Demand (Units Sold to End Users)

9000

8000

7000

7875

6000

5000

5972

4676

4239

4000

3000

2000

2786

1148

1000

148

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

12

Global Annual Revenue ($000)

$60,000

$50,000

$40,000

$30,000

$20,000

$10,000

$53,900

$47,000

$34,300 $35,900

$14,000

$8,400

$1,900

$-

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Launch in

Launch in

Launch in

Launch in

13

Germany and

US and

Spain and

France

UK

Portugal

Italy

Launch of

uveitis in Germany and

Financial Overview

FY 2019 Revenue

Q2 2020 vs Q2 2019 Revenue

$21.7M

$10.9M

International

-8%

$10M

Revenue

$53.9M

+16% v

YA

$32.3M

U.S. Revenue

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Global GAAP Revenue ($Millions)

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

$10.0

$10.9

Gross Margin

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

85%

89%

GAAP Net Loss ($Millions)

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

($1.2)

($2.8)

Adjusted EBITDA* ($Millions)

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

($0.3)

($2.1)

Cash Equivalents ($Millions)*

As of 6/30/20

$ 13.5

*Includes $1.8M from PPP in March 2020

14

Summary

  • CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ technology leading to patients seeing better, longer with fewer injections
  • Growing in the U.S. and International segments while expanding availability in approved markets
  • Growing ILUVIEN for posterior uveitis in UK and Germany; launching in other European markets in 2021
  • Intention to grow through strategic geographic expansion in both DME and uveitis indications

RETINAL DISEASE

IS OUR FOCUS

Nasdaq: ALIM

September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alimera Sciences Inc. published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 21:34:01 UTC
