Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alimera Sciences, Inc.    ALIM

ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC.

(ALIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alimera Sciences : Q3 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 05:00am EDT

Management will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Participants are asked topreregisterfor the call.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Alimera Sciences call.

The conference call will also be available through alive webcast.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through January 29, 2021. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10149051. The telephonic replay will be available until November 12, 2020.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alimera Sciences Inc. published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 08:59:09 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC.
05:00aALIMERA SCIENCES : Q3 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Cal..
PU
10/22ALIMERA SCIENCES : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, ..
AQ
10/22Alimera Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday,..
GL
09/23ALIMERA SCIENCES : Corporate Presentation
PU
09/23ALIMERA SCIENCES : Announces Multiple Posters and Papers Highlighting the Durabi..
AQ
09/23Alimera Sciences Announces Multiple Posters and Papers Highlighting the Dura..
GL
09/15ALIMERA SCIENCES : Signs Distribution Agreement With Medis Pharmaceutical to Com..
AQ
09/15Alimera Sciences Signs Distribution Agreement With Medis Pharmaceutical to C..
GL
09/09UPDATE -- Alimera Sciences Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 22n..
GL
09/09ALIMERA SCIENCES : Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Gl..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,76 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,3 M 22,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alimera Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,50 $
Last Close Price 4,42 $
Spread / Highest target 307%
Spread / Average Target 205%
Spread / Lowest Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard S. Eiswirth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Daniel Myers Non-Executive Chairman
Philip John Ashman COO & SVP-Commercial Operations Europe
J. Philip Jones Chief Financial Officer
Samer Kaba Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC.-41.63%22
CSL LIMITED7.34%95 933
BIOGEN INC.-13.37%39 557
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.121.59%38 375
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.45.50%36 786
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.186.79%33 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group