    ALIM   US0162592028

ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC.

(ALIM)
Alimera Sciences : Corporate Presentation

05/07/2021
RETINAL

DISEASE IS OUR

FOCUS

Nasdaq: ALIM

May 2021

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation and the conference call and webcast it accompanies include or will include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding, among other things, Alimera's belief, expectation, or anticipation that: Alimera's revenue will accelerate in 2021; Alimera will continue to grow organically from its existing customer base; Alimera will continue to expand access to ILUVIEN in new markets; and Alimera will seek to acquire retina products with reasonable valuations.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in its forward-looking statements. Meaningful factors that could cause actual results to differ include (a) a slowdown or reduction in sales due to a reduction in end user demand, unanticipated competition, regulatory issues, unexpected governmental actions or a delay in the approval or commercialization of ILUVIEN for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment in Europe and (b) the continued effects of COVID-19 on the ability or willingness of patients to visit their retina specialists for ILUVIEN injections, including current and future governmental orders and policies adopted by healthcare facilities to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and the duration of these limitations; and (c) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Alimera's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 which are on file with the SEC and available at its website.

In addition to the risks described above and in Alimera's reports and other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Alimera's results. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Alimera will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Alimera. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the outcomes stated in such forward-looking statements and estimates will be achieved. All forward-looking statements in this presentation and in the conference call and webcast it accompanies are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Alimera cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Alimera makes or that are made on its behalf. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation (unless another date is indicated). Alimera undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© 2021 Alimera Sciences | Nasdaq: ALIM

Investmentnve e Thesisesis

Unique Asset

  • ILUVIEN is changing the treatment paradigm as the only non-acute therapy reducing the recurrence of retinal disease

Established Commercial Business

  • $50.8 million in 2020 revenue and positive adjusted EBITDA
  • Leverageable commercial retina presence in the U.S. and Europe

Option Value

  • Ongoing NEW DAY Study is the first of its kind head-to-head comparison of ILUVIEN vs. $7.5 billion standard of care

Vision

  • Establishing Alimera as "the place to be in retina". The only global retina focused pharmaceutical company

Diabetic Macular

Edema (DME)

  • The leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients.
  • Leaky blood vessels in the macula cause the retina to swell.
  • Causes blurred vision in the early stage, over long term may cause cumulative damage

Ophthalmologists have adopted a standard of care that is inconsistent with the way their fellow physicians in other disciplines treat persistent or chronic diseases because their options have been limited.

How Persistent or Chronic Disease is Treated Today

Hypertension: Daily systemic doses

Diabetes: Insulin pump

Low patient burden, continuous treatment

How DME and Posterior Uveitis are Treated Today with Injections

Acute, bolus injections that last 1-3 months administered by a physician. Reinjection on average every 4 months

High patient burden, disease recurrence

Disclaimer

Alimera Sciences Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58,0 M - -
Net income 2021 1,22 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64,4 M 64,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 77,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,38 $
Last Close Price 9,34 $
Spread / Highest target 92,7%
Spread / Average Target 75,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard S. Eiswirth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Philip Jones Chief Financial Officer
Charles Daniel Myers Non-Executive Chairman
Philip John Ashman COO & SVP-Commercial Operations Europe
Brian K. Halak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC.130.09%64
CSL LIMITED-2.22%97 962
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-0.97%57 670
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.52.42%50 941
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-7.51%46 156
BIOGEN INC.11.13%40 967