Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2023) - Stonegate is pleased to announce the release of a thematic report that examines small market cap pharmaceutical companies based on revenue growth and valuation. The report: Undervalued Growth Pharma Companies Amidst Healthcare Sector Decline examines that represents the top 0.1 percentile of small pharmaceutical growth companies.

Key Takeaways:

The market intelligence report identifies a group of small-cap healthcare companies that we believe represent small, undervalued businesses with room to grow in the current biotech industry downturn.

The report highlights standout companies including -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM), Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT), Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU), Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), and Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) -- that not only show strong revenue growth but also low enterprise value to sales ratios.

