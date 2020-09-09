UPDATE -- Alimera Sciences Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Virtual Investment Conference on September 15, 2020

ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) (Alimera), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, today announces that Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H. C. Wainwright and Company 22nd Annual Global Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 3:30 PM ET. To listen to the conference live, please sign up at https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/alim/1592203 .



An archived presentation will be available from September 16th on the Alimera website at https://investors.alimerasciences.com/alim/corporate_documents?type=100510&template=most_recent_redirect



In addition, Mr. Eiswirth is available for virtual one-on-one meetings from September 14 – 16, 2020. To schedule a meeting please contact the conference coordinator at meetings@hcwco.com .

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

www.alimerasciences.com

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

For press inquiries:

Jules Abraham

for Alimera Sciences

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com

For investor inquiries:

Scott Gordon

for Alimera Sciences

scottg@coreir.com





