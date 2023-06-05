Alina annual loss narrows but rent income falls

(Alliance News) - Alina Holdings PLC on Monday said it is well positioned looking ahead, as it annual loss narrows.

The Warminster, England-based real estate investment trust said its pretax loss narrowed to GBP136,000 from GBP294,000.

Gross rental income fell to GBP351,000 from GBP437,000.

Property operating expenses for the year rose to GBP300,000 from GBP136,000 year-on-year. It explained that this was predominately caused by the property rate increases.

Meanwhile, administrative expenses rose to GBP604,000 from GBP540,000.

Alina chose not to declare a dividend for 2022. "The directors will continue to review the dividend policy in line with progress with the group’s investment strategy," it added.

Looking ahead, it said it is well positioned to benefit from its initiatives which began in 2022.

Shares in Alina closed down 10% to 11.53 pence each in London on Monday.

