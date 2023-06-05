Advanced search
    LSR   GB00B1VS7G47

ALINA HOLDINGS PLC

(LSR)
02:30:01 2023-05-02 am EDT
13.00 GBX   -.--%
03:56pAlina annual loss narrows but rent income falls
AN
05/12Tritax EuroBox agrees lease to logistics company in Dormagen
AN
05/05'It never took place,' Trump says in rape trial deposition video
RE
Alina annual loss narrows but rent income falls

06/05/2023 | 03:56pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Alina Holdings PLC on Monday said it is well positioned looking ahead, as it annual loss narrows.

The Warminster, England-based real estate investment trust said its pretax loss narrowed to GBP136,000 from GBP294,000.

Gross rental income fell to GBP351,000 from GBP437,000.

Property operating expenses for the year rose to GBP300,000 from GBP136,000 year-on-year. It explained that this was predominately caused by the property rate increases.

Meanwhile, administrative expenses rose to GBP604,000 from GBP540,000.

Alina chose not to declare a dividend for 2022. "The directors will continue to review the dividend policy in line with progress with the group’s investment strategy," it added.

Looking ahead, it said it is well positioned to benefit from its initiatives which began in 2022.

Shares in Alina closed down 10% to 11.53 pence each in London on Monday.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

