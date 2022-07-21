Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alina Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSR   GB00B1VS7G47

ALINA HOLDINGS PLC

(LSR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:17 2022-07-21 am EDT
18.10 GBX   -3.72%
05/31Alina Holdings Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
05/26ALINA : Final Report 2021
PU
04/07Donald Trump should be held in contempt of court -NY attorney general
RE
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Asia Coffee-Vietnam shipments drop on tight supplies, Indonesian discount narrows

07/21/2022 | 04:32am EDT
HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG, July 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam coffee prices on Thursday stayed unchanged from a week ago, traders said, as coffee exports from the country declined due to tight supplies.

Vietnam's coffee exports in the first half of July were 58,365 tonnes, down from 67,580 tonnes in the second half of June, government customs data showed.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam's largest coffee-growing area, sold coffee <COFVN-DAK> at 44,000-44,500 dong ($1.88-$1.90) per kg.

"Coffee growers have almost sold out their beans and there have been very few transactions recently," a trader based in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak said.

Traders said domestic supplies won't increase until the end of this year when the new harvest in the Central Highlands begins.

London September robusta coffee was stable at $1,998 a tonne on Wednesday.

In Indonesia's Lampung province, one trader offered $60-$70 discount to the September contract for Sumatran robusta beans this week, compared with last week's $90-$100 discount.

Another trader offered $140 discount to the September contract this week, compared with last week's $150 discount. ($1 = 23,405. dong) (Reporting by Khanh Vu in Hanoi and Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar Lampung; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,44 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,29 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,42 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,12 M 4,93 M -
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart ALINA HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Alina Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALINA HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles Duncan Soukup Executive Chairman
Tim Donell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC-6.00%5
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-35.99%33 611
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-6.26%17 293
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-14.77%12 984
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-17.13%10 762
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-5.10%8 025