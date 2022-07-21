Asia Coffee-Vietnam shipments drop on tight supplies, Indonesian discount narrows

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG, July 21 (Reuters) - Vietnam coffee
prices on Thursday stayed unchanged from a week ago, traders
said, as coffee exports from the country declined due to tight
supplies.
Vietnam's coffee exports in the first half of July were
58,365 tonnes, down from 67,580 tonnes in the second half of
June, government customs data showed.
Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam's largest
coffee-growing area, sold coffee <COFVN-DAK> at 44,000-44,500
dong ($1.88-$1.90) per kg.
"Coffee growers have almost sold out their beans and there
have been very few transactions recently," a trader based in the
Central Highlands province of Dak Lak said.
Traders said domestic supplies won't increase until the end
of this year when the new harvest in the Central Highlands
begins.
London September robusta coffee was stable at $1,998
a tonne on Wednesday.
In Indonesia's Lampung province, one trader offered $60-$70
discount to the September contract for Sumatran robusta beans
this week, compared with last week's $90-$100 discount.
Another trader offered $140 discount to the September
contract this week, compared with last week's $150 discount.
($1 = 23,405. dong)
(Reporting by Khanh Vu in Hanoi and Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar
Lampung; editing by Uttaresh.V)