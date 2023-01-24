Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alina Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSR   GB00B1VS7G47

ALINA HOLDINGS PLC

(LSR)
  Report
2023-01-24
15.00 GBX    0.00%
Summary

Donald Trump ends another legal challenge to N.Y. attorney general probe

01/24/2023 | 01:59pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Trump hosts New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Florida

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump has ended his appeal of a court ruling that let New York state's attorney general investigate his real estate business and eventually file a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former U.S. president.

A stipulation of voluntary dismissal signed by Trump's lawyer Alina Habba and a lawyer for state Attorney General Letitia James was filed on Tuesday with the federal appeals court in Manhattan. No reason was given.

Trump had been appealing a ruling last May by U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes in Syracuse, New York, that found "no evidence" James had acted in bad faith or out of political bias by probing asset valuations at the Trump Organization.

The dismissal followed Trump's withdrawal on Friday of a lawsuit in federal court in Florida seeking to block James' office from obtaining materials from his private trust.

A day earlier, the judge in the Florida case imposed $937,989 of sanctions against Trump and Habba for filing a "completely frivolous" lawsuit accusing Hillary Clinton and other Democrats of trying to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Trump, a Republican, beat Clinton in that election.

Habba did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

James, also a Democrat, said she was pleased Trump withdrew both cases. "We have a legitimate legal case against him and his organization, and we cannot be bullied or dissuaded from pursuing it," she said in a statement.

The attorney general's lawsuit last September accused Trump of lying to banks and insurers for a decade about asset values and his net worth, in part to save money on loans and insurance.

On Jan. 6, New York state judge Arthur Engoron rejected Trump's bid to dismiss the case.

He declined to impose sanctions against Trump for arguments including that James was pursuing a political "witch hunt," but said "sophisticated defense counsel should have known better."

Trump's adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka are also defendants in James' lawsuit. They and their father have until Thursday to formally answer the complaint.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 0,44 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net income 2021 -0,29 M -0,36 M -0,36 M
Net cash 2021 1,42 M 1,76 M 1,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,40 M 4,20 M 4,21 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 53,4%
Managers and Directors
Charles Duncan Soukup Executive Chairman
Tim Donell Director
Martyn Porter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC-9.09%4
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.6.38%41 068
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST10.91%17 274
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION1.23%13 520
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.0.97%13 107
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION2.96%11 198