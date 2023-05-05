'It never took place,' Trump says in rape trial deposition video

In an excerpt on Thursday from the October video deposition by Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to Judge Kaplan, Trump also mistook Carroll for an ex-wife in a black-and-white photograph that shows him speaking to people at an event.

"It's Marla," he said, referring to his second wife Marla Maples.

When Kaplan asked him if he was saying the picture depicted Maples, Trump's lawyer Alina Habba said, "No, that's Carroll."

Carroll's lawyers have argued that the episode, made public in January, undermines Trump's argument that Carroll was not his type.

In the deposition, taken last October at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump reiterated his denials of having raped Carroll, whom he called "mentally sick."

"You know it's not true too," Trump said, addressing Kaplan. "You're a political operative also. You're a disgrace."