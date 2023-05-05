Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alina Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSR   GB00B1VS7G47

ALINA HOLDINGS PLC

(LSR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:01 2023-05-02 am EDT
13.00 GBX    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

'It never took place,' Trump says in rape trial deposition video

05/05/2023 | 07:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Carroll, 79, has recently testified that Trump, 76, raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan in the mid-1990s, and then tarred her reputation and career by lying about it online.

In an excerpt on Thursday from the October video deposition by Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to Judge Kaplan, Trump also mistook Carroll for an ex-wife in a black-and-white photograph that shows him speaking to people at an event.

"It's Marla," he said, referring to his second wife Marla Maples.

When Kaplan asked him if he was saying the picture depicted Maples, Trump's lawyer Alina Habba said, "No, that's Carroll."

Carroll's lawyers have argued that the episode, made public in January, undermines Trump's argument that Carroll was not his type.

In the deposition, taken last October at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump reiterated his denials of having raped Carroll, whom he called "mentally sick."

"You know it's not true too," Trump said, addressing Kaplan. "You're a political operative also. You're a disgrace."


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 0,44 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
Net income 2021 -0,29 M -0,37 M -0,37 M
Net cash 2021 1,42 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,95 M 3,73 M 3,73 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart ALINA HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Alina Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALINA HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles Duncan Soukup Executive Chairman
Tim Donell Director
Martyn Porter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC-21.21%4
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-8.20%35 267
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-7.96%16 677
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-12.89%11 431
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-3.84%10 268
NNN REIT, INC-3.30%8 057
