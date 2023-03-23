Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alina Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSR   GB00B1VS7G47

ALINA HOLDINGS PLC

(LSR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:23 2023-03-23 pm EDT
12.75 GBX    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Miami Beach curbs alcohol sales after 'unruly' spring breakers violence

03/23/2023 | 02:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Miami Beach

(Reuters) - The city of Miami Beach curtailed alcohol sales through Monday morning after drunken revelers on spring break got tangled in multiple shootings, fights, assaults and stampedes that resulted in at least two deaths in the past week.

Miami Beach, a small barrier island just to the east of Miami, has long been a magnet for wild parties, as college students from around the country take advantage of an annual school vacation to descend on its white sand beaches for an alcohol-soaked rite of passage.

All alcohol sales, including by liquor stores, for off-premises consumption are banned from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Monday under an emergency declaration by city manager Alina Hudak on Wednesday. City-owned parking garages will be closed during that time to reduce crowds.

Businesses that sell alcohol oppose the measure, saying it will severely hurt their revenues.

The declaration cited "unruly crowds" and said many spring break visitors "are under the influence of alcoholic beverages and have demonstrated a blatant disregard for the rule of law."

Some citizens have called for a weekend midnight curfew, like the one imposed last Sunday until 6 a.m. the following day.

But the Miami Beach city commission earlier this week voted 4-to-3 against a curfew, with those opposed saying it would hurt businesses during this peak tourist season.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock; editing by Donna Bryson and Richard Chang)

By Brad Brooks


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 0,44 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net income 2021 -0,29 M -0,36 M -0,36 M
Net cash 2021 1,42 M 1,74 M 1,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,89 M 3,54 M 3,54 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart ALINA HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Alina Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALINA HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles Duncan Soukup Executive Chairman
Tim Donell Director
Martyn Porter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC-22.73%4
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-11.21%34 102
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-10.21%16 272
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-17.04%10 869
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-9.90%9 620
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-10.64%7 420
