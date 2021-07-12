Log in
    5933   JP3126100001

ALINCO INCORPORATED

(5933)
Alinco Incorporated : Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ending March 20, 2021

07/12/2021
ALINCO INCORPORATED

Results of Operations

May 2021

Stock code: 5933 https://www.alinco.co.jp/

Contents

Recent Topics

2

Company Overview

4

FY3/21 Results and FY3/22 Forecast

16

Shareholder Returns

33

Copyright © ALINCO INCORPORATED All rights reserved.

1

Recent Topics

Copyright © ALINCO INCORPORATED All rights reserved.

2

Medium-term Business Plan 2024

On April 30, 2021, we announced the Medium-term Business Plan 2024, which covers the three- year period from March 2022 till March 2024.

(Millions of yen)

FY3/21 Results

FY3/22 Forecast

FY3/24

Management numerical targets

Net sales

53,341

56,030

61,000

Ordinary profit

2,874

3,080

4,270

Ordinary profit to net sales

5.4

%

5.5

%

7.0

%

ROE

6.2

%

7.0

%

9.0

%

Equity ratio

49.8

%

51.0

%

50.0

%

Goal and Key Initiatives

Goal

  • Achieve further growth by focusing on our management policy of "Become the Leading Company in Niche Markets" and strengthening business diversification.

Key initiatives

Make the core businesses even more powerful Aim for the growth in other business sectors Build substantial relationships with stakeholders

Develop human resource and respond to new work style Strengthen corporate governance

Copyright © ALINCO INCORPORATED All rights reserved.

3

Company Overview

Copyright © ALINCO INCORPORATED All rights reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alinco Inc. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 06:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
