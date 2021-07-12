Alinco Incorporated : Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ending March 20, 2021

Medium-term Business Plan 2024
On April 30, 2021, we announced the Medium-term Business Plan 2024, which covers the three- year period from March 2022 till March 2024.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY3/21 Results
|
|
FY3/22 Forecast
|
|
|
|
FY3/24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management numerical targets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
53,341
|
|
56,030
|
|
|
|
61,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
2,874
|
|
3,080
|
|
|
|
4,270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit to net sales
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
|
6.2
|
%
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity ratio
|
|
49.8
|
%
|
51.0
|
%
|
|
|
50.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goal and Key Initiatives
Goal
-
Achieve further growth by focusing on our management policy of "Become the Leading Company in Niche Markets" and strengthening business diversification.
Key initiatives
Make the core businesses even more powerful Aim for the growth in other business sectors Build substantial relationships with stakeholders
Develop human resource and respond to new work style Strengthen corporate governance
|
|
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.