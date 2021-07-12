Alinco Incorporated : Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ending March 20, 2021

On April 30, 2021, we announced the Medium-term Business Plan 2024, which covers the three- year period from March 2022 till March 2024.

(Millions of yen) FY3/21 Results FY3/22 Forecast FY3/24 Management numerical targets Net sales 53,341 56,030 61,000 Ordinary profit 2,874 3,080 4,270 Ordinary profit to net sales 5.4 % 5.5 % 7.0 % ROE 6.2 % 7.0 % 9.0 % Equity ratio 49.8 % 51.0 % 50.0 %

Goal and Key Initiatives

Goal

Achieve further growth by focusing on our management policy of "Become the Leading Company in Niche Markets" and strengthening business diversification.

Key initiatives

Make the core businesses even more powerful Aim for the growth in other business sectors Build substantial relationships with stakeholders

Develop human resource and respond to new work style Strengthen corporate governance