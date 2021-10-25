Alinma Bank : اعلان مصرف الإنماء عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 2021-09-30 ( تسعة أشهر )

Total income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
1,511.3
1,354.9
11.543
1,362.2
10.945
Net Income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
1,392.5
1,185.2
17.49
1,230.8
13.137
Total Operation Profit (Loss)
1,723.7
1,479.8
16.481
1,654.9
4.157
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat and Income Tax
822.9
715
15.09
792
3.901
Net Profit (Loss)
738.1
629.2
17.307
710.3
3.913
Total Comprehensive Income
707.6
648.1
9.18
709.1
-0.211
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Total income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
4,222.3
4,092.7
3.166
Net Income from Special Commissions/Financing & Investments
3,827.7
3,433.6
11.477
Total Operation Profit (Loss)
4,984.9
4,071.5
22.433
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat and Income Tax
2,330.5
1,762.5
32.226
Net Profit (Loss)
2,090.3
1,572
32.97
Total Comprehensive Income
2,063.3
1,590.6
29.718
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
30,164.4
24,038.8
25.482
Assets
166,808.3
147,850
12.822
Investments
31,885.9
26,460.3
20.504
Loans and Advances Portfolio (Financing & Investment)
121,317.6
105,325.1
15.183
Clients' deposits
116,651.9
111,318
4.791
Profit (Loss) per Share
1.03
0.79
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
Net income increased due to the increase in total operating income by 16.5%, mainly due to the increase in net financing and investment income, FVIS investment income, fee income, exchange income and other operating income.
In the other hand, the total operating expenses increased by 16.3% due to the increase in general and administrative expenses, impairment charge for expected credit losses and salaries expenses.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
Net income increased due to the increase in total operating income by 4.2%, mainly due to the increase in net financing and investment income and exchange income, partly offset by the lower fee income, FVIS investments income and other operating income.
In the other hand, the total operating expenses increased by 4% due to the higher general and administrative expenses and salaries expenses, partly offset by the lower impairment charge for expected credit losses.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
Net income increased due to the increase in total operating income by 22.4%, mainly due to the increase in net financing and investment income, FVIS investment income, fee income, and other operating income partly offset by the lower exchange income.
In the other hand, the total operating expenses increased by 14.5% due to the increase in general and administrative expenses and impairment charge for expected credit losses.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified opinion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion
None
Reclassification of Comparison Items
Some items have been reclassified.
Additional Information
Net impairment charge for expected credit losses reached to SAR 279mn for the current quarter against SAR 233.8mn in the similar quarter of previous year with an increase of 19.3% and against SAR 342.1mn in the previous quarter this year with a decrease of 18.4%.
Net impairment charge for expected credit losses reached to SAR 965.1mn for the current period against SAR 768.5mn for the similar period of previous year with an increase of 25.6%.
For calculation of earning per share, 12.2 million treasury shares have been excluded.
Earnings per share is calculated by dividing the net income after zakat for the period ended 30 Sep 2021 and 30 Sep 2020 by 1,988 million Shares and 1,987 million shares, respectively.
