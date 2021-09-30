Alinma Bank : announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Net impairment charge for expected credit losses reached to SAR 965.1mn for the current period against SAR 768.5mn for the similar period of previous year with an increase of 25.6%.

For calculation of earning per share, 12.2 million treasury shares have been excluded.

Earnings per share is calculated by dividing the net income after zakat for the period ended 30 Sep 2021 and 30 Sep 2020 by 1,988 million Shares and 1,987 million shares, respectively.