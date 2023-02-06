Advanced search
    ALR   PLALIOR00045

ALIOR BANK S.A.

(ALR)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  06:57:12 2023-02-06 am EST
39.39 PLN   -2.01%
Poland's Alior Bank aims for ROE above 13% by end-2024

02/06/2023 | 07:05am EST
GDANSK (Reuters) - Poland's Alior Bank is targetting a return on equity (ROE) of more than 13% by the end of 2024, up from 7.6% at the end of September, under its new strategy, it said on Monday.

The bank also aims to be able to pay dividends or buy back shares during that period.

The lender wants to strengthen its capital base and reduce credit risk. It seeks to increase its Tier 1 capital ratio to above 13.5% from 12.4% as last reported. The bank also plans to improve its Total Capital Ratio to above 15% from 13.7%.

Alior aims to maintain low costs associated with credit risk. The lender wants to lower its current 1.6% cost of risk (CoR) and to limit the ratio of non-performing loans (NPL) to below 10% from 11% from the end of September.

Among the targets in the new 2023-2024 strategy is also a planned decrease in its cost to income ratio to below 45% from the last reported 50.4%.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Karol Badohal; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 655 M 1 072 M 1 072 M
Net income 2022 719 M 166 M 166 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,05x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 5 248 M 1 209 M 1 209 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 7 441
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart ALIOR BANK S.A.
Alior Bank S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALIOR BANK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 40,20 PLN
Average target price 40,15 PLN
Spread / Average Target -0,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grzegorz Olszewski Director-Investment Products Sales
Aleksandra Agatowska Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Kucharski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marek Pietrzak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Filip Majdowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALIOR BANK S.A.17.30%1 209
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.10%148 308
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.58%71 281
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.83%53 780
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.88%53 023
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.89%45 465